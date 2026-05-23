Advertisement

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips: Gunners To Finally Lift Premier League Trophy After 22 Years

Jimmy Anisulowo
Jimmy Anisulowo 13:51 - 23 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Crystal Palace and Arsenal find themselves in a peculiar position; both with nothing to play for domestically, both with European finals on the horizon.
Advertisement

There would be no calamitous capitulation for the 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 runners-up this time around.

Advertisement

Arsenal have finally swapped their silver medals for a gold Premier League badge, 22 years after last conquering the land.

They’re no longer desperate for a win on the final day, but won’t want to lose momentum before the Champions League final.

Arsenal tend to end the season with a flourish, though, winning each of their last 14 final-day fixtures and avoiding defeat 21 years in a row.

Advertisement

However, this winning juggernaut comes up against a Palace side that also have a penchant for avoiding defeat on the final day.

The Eagles have never lost any of their 12 top-flight final-day games at Selhurst Park, winning eight of them.

They will be distracted by the Conference League trophy, though, as Oliver Glasner’s time at Selhurst Park draws to a close. 

They’re without a league victory in six games, and won’t want to take many risks before facing Rayo Vallecano.

Selection

Market

Best Odds

Confidence

Primary tip

Arsenal to win

1.83

High

BTTS

Both teams to score - Yes

1.67

High

Player prop

Viktor Gyokeres anytime goalscorer

2.30

Medium

Advertisement

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Arsenal to win

Even though they have already secured the Premier League title and this match will not impact the standings, Arsenal will still want another victory. 

Mikel Arteta’s men have been very pragmatic over the course of their successful 2025/26 campaign. However, they can finally play with more intensity. 

With a huge clash with Paris Saint-Germain approaching, they will want to keep their winning momentum.

Advertisement

Crystal Palace might also exclude Chris Richards and Chadi Riad following minor injuries sustained against Brentford, especially with their own European final approaching. 

An away victory seems like the most probable outcome here. 

Both teams to score

Even though this fixture does not affect the league table, that relaxed environment could actually make the game more exciting. The Gunners have kept four consecutive clean sheets. 

However, rotating their starting lineup might make them slightly more vulnerable in defence. 

Advertisement

Across all competitions, Palace have also scored six goals in their last four matches, showing they can still pose an attacking threat.

The fact that neither side have anything to play for might also lead to an open game at Selhurst Park. Players will be able to express themselves a bit more.

Furthermore, with European finals approaching, this match is unlikely to be overly physical. 

We’re expecting action at both ends in what should be an entertaining watch for neutral fans.

Viktor Gyokeres anytime goalscorer

Advertisement

No player at Arsenal has scored more goals this season than Viktor Gyokeres. 

The Swedish striker has spread his 21 goals consistently throughout the campaign, scoring in every single tournament he has entered. With 14 Premier League goals, he’s certainly played a major role in their title success. 

Additionally, Gyokeres is the bookies’ favourite to score in this match, and that’s no surprise. The striker hasn’t scored in either of Arsenal’s last two league games, but netted four times across five matches before that. 

Impressively, the 27-year-old has not gone more than two games without a goal since January. 

So while there are a host of potential goalscorers on both sides, we’re backing the former Sporting man to deliver in this one. 

Advertisement

Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace: (3-4-2-1)

Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Sosa; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

Arsenal: (4-3-3)

Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Odegaard, Eze; Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Advertisement

Team News – Crystal Palace

Palace ended their battle with Brentford with heavy defensive casualties, as Maxence Lacroix, Chadi Riad and Chris Richards all suffered injuries. The latter is guaranteed to miss Arsenal’s visit due to torn ankle ligaments.

Glasner is hopeful that Riad and Lacroix were simply suffering from cramps, but if either man misses out, Jefferson Lerma or Nathaniel Clyne may be pressed into a makeshift centre-back role.

Borna Sosa has at least recovered from an unspecified issue and could be given a run-out as Glasner prioritises the Conference League, but Cheick Doucoure (fitness) and ex-Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah (thigh) are out.

Team News – Arsenal

Advertisement

Injured duo Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber were seen joining in the title mayhem in midweek, and the former is thought to have a good chance of being involved on Sunday after returning to team training.

David Raya, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka are in the same boat, despite undertaking individual programmes on Thursday instead, but Timber remains a major doubt for the Champions League final and World Cup.

*PAY ATTENTION:* Join *MTips* on Telegram to get today's surest tips directly to your phone.
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Bassey opens up on Ajax struggle
Premier League
23.05.2026
Super Eagles star Bassey opens up on Ajax struggle and Fulham redemption
Osimhen, Jay-Jay Okocha & Enyeama make Okonkwo’s all-time Super Eagles XI — No Kanu, No Yekini!
Football
23.05.2026
Osimhen, Jay-Jay Okocha & Enyeama make Okonkwo’s all-time Super Eagles XI — No Kanu, No Yekini!
I want to go — Chelsea star desperate to join Maresca at Man City
Football
23.05.2026
I want to go — Chelsea star desperate to join Maresca at Man City
Manchester City vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips: Pep Guardiola To Say Premier League Farewell In Style
Betting Tips
23.05.2026
Manchester City vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips: Pep Guardiola To Say Premier League Farewell In Style
Sunderland vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips: Black Cats Pushing For Europe To End Impressive Campaign
Betting Tips
23.05.2026
Sunderland vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips: Black Cats Pushing For Europe To End Impressive Campaign
He was robbed — Arsenal superfan slams Premier League over Fernandes award
Football
23.05.2026
He was robbed — Arsenal superfan slams Premier League over Fernandes award