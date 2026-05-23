Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips: Gunners To Finally Lift Premier League Trophy After 22 Years

Crystal Palace and Arsenal find themselves in a peculiar position; both with nothing to play for domestically, both with European finals on the horizon.

There would be no calamitous capitulation for the 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 runners-up this time around.

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Arsenal have finally swapped their silver medals for a gold Premier League badge, 22 years after last conquering the land.

They’re no longer desperate for a win on the final day, but won’t want to lose momentum before the Champions League final.

Arsenal tend to end the season with a flourish, though, winning each of their last 14 final-day fixtures and avoiding defeat 21 years in a row.

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However, this winning juggernaut comes up against a Palace side that also have a penchant for avoiding defeat on the final day.

The Eagles have never lost any of their 12 top-flight final-day games at Selhurst Park, winning eight of them.

They will be distracted by the Conference League trophy, though, as Oliver Glasner’s time at Selhurst Park draws to a close.

They’re without a league victory in six games, and won’t want to take many risks before facing Rayo Vallecano.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Arsenal to win 1.83 High BTTS Both teams to score - Yes 1.67 High Player prop Viktor Gyokeres anytime goalscorer 2.30 Medium

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Arsenal to win

Even though they have already secured the Premier League title and this match will not impact the standings, Arsenal will still want another victory.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been very pragmatic over the course of their successful 2025/26 campaign. However, they can finally play with more intensity.

With a huge clash with Paris Saint-Germain approaching, they will want to keep their winning momentum.

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Crystal Palace might also exclude Chris Richards and Chadi Riad following minor injuries sustained against Brentford, especially with their own European final approaching.

An away victory seems like the most probable outcome here.

Both teams to score

Even though this fixture does not affect the league table, that relaxed environment could actually make the game more exciting. The Gunners have kept four consecutive clean sheets.

However, rotating their starting lineup might make them slightly more vulnerable in defence.

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Across all competitions, Palace have also scored six goals in their last four matches, showing they can still pose an attacking threat.

The fact that neither side have anything to play for might also lead to an open game at Selhurst Park. Players will be able to express themselves a bit more.

Furthermore, with European finals approaching, this match is unlikely to be overly physical.

We’re expecting action at both ends in what should be an entertaining watch for neutral fans.

Viktor Gyokeres anytime goalscorer

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No player at Arsenal has scored more goals this season than Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish striker has spread his 21 goals consistently throughout the campaign, scoring in every single tournament he has entered. With 14 Premier League goals, he’s certainly played a major role in their title success.

Additionally, Gyokeres is the bookies’ favourite to score in this match, and that’s no surprise. The striker hasn’t scored in either of Arsenal’s last two league games, but netted four times across five matches before that.

Impressively, the 27-year-old has not gone more than two games without a goal since January.

So while there are a host of potential goalscorers on both sides, we’re backing the former Sporting man to deliver in this one.

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Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace: (3-4-2-1)

Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Sosa; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

Arsenal: (4-3-3)

Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Odegaard, Eze; Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres

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Team News – Crystal Palace

Palace ended their battle with Brentford with heavy defensive casualties, as Maxence Lacroix, Chadi Riad and Chris Richards all suffered injuries. The latter is guaranteed to miss Arsenal’s visit due to torn ankle ligaments.

Glasner is hopeful that Riad and Lacroix were simply suffering from cramps, but if either man misses out, Jefferson Lerma or Nathaniel Clyne may be pressed into a makeshift centre-back role.

Borna Sosa has at least recovered from an unspecified issue and could be given a run-out as Glasner prioritises the Conference League, but Cheick Doucoure (fitness) and ex-Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah (thigh) are out.

Team News – Arsenal

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Injured duo Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber were seen joining in the title mayhem in midweek, and the former is thought to have a good chance of being involved on Sunday after returning to team training.