We want to see him in EPL - New Super Eagles star backed to play in big leagues

Super Eagles' rising star tipped for major league move in Europe.

Former Golden Eaglets assistant coach Yemi Olarenwaju has revealed that the defining moment behind the rapid rise of Chibuike Nwaiwu, who made his senior debut for Nigeria on Friday.

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The 22-year-old defender, currently playing for Trabzonspor, featured for the first time in Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Iran in Antalya.

Nwaiwu began his professional career in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side Enyimba as a defensive midfielder, but his future took a different direction after Finidi identified qualities better suited for a central defensive role.

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What Yemi said

Former Golden Eaglets assistant coach Yemi Olarenwaju, who worked closely with the player, recounted how the decision unfolded.

“He started his career as a defensive midfielder, and we converted him to a centre-back. It was Finidi who first suggested it because of his pace and ball-winning ability,” Olarenwaju said.

He added, “We were in the office when he mentioned it, and when I had the opportunity, I tested him there. From that moment, everything changed.”

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Olarenwaju believed the defender’s journey is only just beginning and expects him to reach even greater heights.

“He’s very strong in the air and excellent in one-on-one situations. I told him not to relax because the journey is still long. We want to see him in bigger leagues like the Premier League or La Liga,” he said.

With Nigeria set to face Jordan in their next friendly, Nwaiwu could be in line for more action as he continues to establish himself in the national team setup.

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