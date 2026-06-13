They believe in Brazil more - Former World Cup star backs Seleção to repeat 1994, 2002 glory

Former Brazil striker believed the Seleção can overcome scepticism and challenge for the 2026 World Cup title under Carlo Ancelotti.

Former Brazil international Grafite has expressed confidence that the Seleção can mount a serious challenge for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title.

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Brazil will begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday, with expectations high following the appointment of renowned Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti.

While questions remain over whether the five-time world champions can reclaim football's biggest prize, Grafite believes the current atmosphere closely resembles the circumstances that preceded Brazil's triumphs in 1994 and 2002.

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Ancelotti bringing belief back to Brazil

The former striker, who represented Brazil at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and enjoyed a successful club career in Europe, believes Ancelotti's presence has helped restore confidence around the national team.

He said via Flashscore, "I am very confident that Brazil can repeat what happened in 1994 and 2002. In both tournaments, there was a certain level of scepticism from supporters and the media because of what had happened in previous cycles."

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According to Grafite, the appointment of Ancelotti has significantly changed perceptions both inside and outside Brazil.

He added, "The doubts have reduced since Ancelotti arrived. He is a coach with enormous credibility and a winning reputation. His presence gives people confidence."

The former Wolfsburg forward also noted that international observers appear more optimistic about Brazil's chances than many supporters at home.

"When I speak to journalists in Europe, they often believe in Brazil more than we do. They look at our history, our five World Cup titles and the quality within this new generation of players," he added.

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Grafite believes Brazil possess enough individual talent to improve as the tournament progresses and eventually emerge as genuine contenders.

He argued that the current squad has the technical ability and personality required to handle the pressure of a major international competition.