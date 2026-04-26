‘I can’t rule anything out’ - Ex-Man United star claims Ronaldo won't retire until he wins the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate, Kleberson, believes the Portuguese superstar is driven by a desire to match Lionel Messi's World Cup triumph and will not end his career without one.

As his country's captain and all-time leading scorer with 143 goals, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains as hungry as ever for major honours.

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After watching his long-time rival Messi lift the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, Ronaldo is reportedly determined to add the one major trophy missing from his own illustrious collection.

Despite his age, he shows no signs of slowing down and is expected to lead Portugal at this summer's European Championship.

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Ronaldo will not quit, says Kleberson

The 2002 World Cup winner has suggested that Ronaldo's incredible physical condition and mentality could see him play until he is 50.

Speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino, Kleberson explained the competitive mindset of elite players.

"Inside of him, he probably feels, 'Gosh, I have to win the World Cup; I can’t finish my career like this'," the Brazilian told GOAL.

Former Manchester United star, Kleberson || Imago

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"He has to work hard. It’s not just him; it’s other players. Neymar is also probably thinking, 'Messi has a World Cup; I don’t. [Erling] Haaland as well; he might not get a World Cup. It’s inside players, inside these top players."

With Ronaldo showing no signs of retiring, speculation continues about how long he can maintain his elite level.

"With this kid, I can’t rule anything out!" he said. "If there is something that Cristiano Ronaldo has, it is mental strength. His mentality is so powerful. Then he takes care of himself a lot—his body, the way he plays."

While acknowledging that Ronaldo's style has evolved, Kleberson emphasised his continued impact.

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Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO/PA

"When you watch him now, he is not like the Cristiano Ronaldo of years ago, but he still has an impact... If he wants to play at 50, he can do it! He’s in great shape."

Ronaldo is currently pursuing the milestone of 1,000 career goals and has also mentioned a desire to play professionally alongside his son, Cristiano Jr.