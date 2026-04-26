Victor Osimhen: Why a move to Barcelona makes sense for all parties

Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is once again the topic of discussion as the transfer window approaches.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly both keen on Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen this summer, with the Nigerian striker emerging as one of the most realistic options for two clubs desperate for a new forward.

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In Barcelona, the need for a long-term, guaranteed striker is more urgent.

Robert Lewandowski turns 38 in August, and his contract expires on June 30. The club has tabled a one-year extension on reduced terms, but the Poland international is openly weighing his options.

Ferran Torres has filled the void admirably when asked to lead the line, delivering 14 goals in 29 La Liga appearances this season.

Yet his shot conversion rate sits at just 22.6 per cent, and he has lacked the ruthless consistency required of a world-class centre-forward at a club of Barcelona’s ambitions. He is still a useful squad player, just not the focal point for a side aiming to dominate Europe.

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Why Victor Osimhen is the perfect signing for Barcelona

Osimhen, 27, would improve Barcelona's attack instantly.

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Galatasaray paid a Turkish record €75 million to sign him permanently from Napoli last summer after a stellar loan spell, and he has delivered again: 12 goals and four assists in the Super Lig, plus seven goals and three assists in ten Champions League appearances.

His two-year stint in Turkey has been a success, but as his Napoli numbers proved, 65 goals in 108 Serie A appearances, including a 26-goal title-winning campaign in 2022-23, he is built for a top-five league.

Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

The price tag, reportedly close to €100 million, is the obvious obstacle for Barcelona, who continue to wrestle with their well-documented financial constraints.

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Real Madrid have greater spending power and could pounce if the Catalans are unwilling or unable to pull this off.

However, if the finances are available, Osimhen to Barcelona would rank among the smartest moves of the Deco era.

🚨 JUST IN: Víctor Osimhen is an alternative striker option at Barcelona, among others. He’s admired by Deco, despite a high salary. @CatalunyaRadio #Transfers 📞🔵🔴https://t.co/xeON7sGZSD — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadFCB) April 20, 2026

Hansi Flick's men are already one of Europe’s highest-scoring teams, with 85 goals in La Liga alone this season, the most in the division.

A proven clinical finisher like Osimhen would amplify that output, especially as the recipient of Lamine Yamal’s extraordinary creativity.

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Yamal has 11 assists in LaLiga this season, while creating 25 big chances. His vision, dribbling, and delivery from the right would blend perfectly with Osimhen’s aerial power, movement, and penalty-box instincts.

For Galatasaray, they get to recoup their €75 million transfer fee, and save on the Nigerian's extremely high wages (reported to be around €15 million per year).

They have had Osimhen for two seasons, and are unlikely to improve much more, especially in the UEFA Champions League, where they simply don’t have the squad depth to compete consistently with the very best.