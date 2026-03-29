Expert reveals Calvin Bassey's injury return date

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey is close to recovering from an injury to his lower back.

Leading football medical database Premier Injuries has projected a return date of April 11, 2026, for Fulham and Super Eagles centre-back Calvin Bassey following his recent setback.

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The 26-year-old defender sustained a lower back injury while in action during Fulham’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Burnley last weekend.

The poorly timed physical issue forced him to withdraw from international duty this window, despite originally being named in Éric Chelle’s 23-man squad.

Consequently, Bassey missed Nigeria’s 2-1 victory against Iran on Friday and will definitely miss the upcoming fixture against Jordan on Tuesday, March 31.

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Impact of Bassey’s injury

Bassey’s injury-enforced omission from the national setup ultimately served as a major blessing for 22-year-old Trabzonspor defender Chibuike Nwaiwu, who received a late, emergency call-up to replace the Fulham star and integrate into the Super Eagles' ranks alongside other fresh invitees like Emmanuel Fernandez.

Back in London, the recovery timeline means Bassey will spend the remainder of the international break undergoing intensive rehabilitation with Fulham's medical staff.

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Provided he meets the estimated April 11 recovery target, he will be available to re-enter Marco Silva's starting lineup for their mid-April Premier League fixtures as the Cottagers continue their push for European qualification.