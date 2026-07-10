Venezia director in Spain to finalise record-breaking deal for Akor Adams

Newly-promoted Serie A side Venezia are intensifying their efforts to sign Nigerian striker Akor Adams from Sevilla, with a potential club-record transfer appearing imminent.

Adams joined Sevilla in January 2025 from French club Montpellier and had a productive first full season in Spain.

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He scored 10 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign, finishing as the club's top scorer in La Liga despite a challenging season for the team.

Following his performance last season, he has been the subject of transfer speculation this summer.

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Akor Adams close to Venezia move

According to reports from transfer specialist Gianluca di Marzio, Venezia's sporting director, Filippo Antonelli, travelled to Spain for direct negotiations with Sevilla's management.

Antonelli arrived in Seville on Thursday morning, signalling a decisive push to secure the 26-year-old Super Eagles forward before the start of the new season.

The face-to-face meeting follows weeks of discussions between the two clubs after the first bid was rejected.

Akor Adams || Imago

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Venezia are determined to land their primary transfer target and have reportedly tabled an improved offer of €12 million.

However, Sevilla are holding firm on their valuation of approximately €15 million. While a gap remains, the direct talks suggest both parties are keen to find a resolution.

Negotiations have gained significant momentum over the summer. Venezia's initial inquiry in late June was followed by a bid under €10 million, which was promptly rejected.

Akor Adams celebrates his goal || Imago

At the time, Sevilla valued Adams between €20 million and €30 million, partly due to interest from other clubs, including teams from the Saudi Pro League and Marseille.

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Despite Adams publicly stating his focus remained on Sevilla, discussions continued behind the scenes.

A breakthrough occurred in early July when Venezia reportedly agreed on personal terms with the striker on a contract until June 2030. This development encouraged the Italian club to return with a more substantial financial offer.

Should Venezia meet Sevilla's €15 million asking price, the transfer would shatter their previous club record.

Their current most expensive signing is American midfielder Gianluca Busio, who joined from Sporting Kansas City in 2021 for around €6 million.

A deal for Adams would more than double that figure, demonstrating Venezia's ambition to establish themselves in Italy's top flight following their promotion.

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