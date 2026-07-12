2026 FIFA World Cup: Barcelona president announces decision on Raphinha's future

Barcelona's president Joan Laporta provided an update on Raphinha's future.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has ruled out the departure of Brazil international Raphinha, dismissing speculation that the club's recent influx of attacking signings is designed to push the winger out of the Camp Nou.

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The Catalan giants have been active in the 2026 summer transfer window, securing England international Anthony Gordon for an initial €70 million fee, plus €10 million in add-ons.

Barcelona are also set to officially announce the arrivals of Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund and 18-year-old winger Jesse Bisiwu, who is set to join the club from Club Brugge for approximately €10 million with a 30 per cent sell-on clause.

What Laporta said

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The recruitment drive naturally fuelled speculation regarding Raphinha's future, with Saudi Pro League clubs reportedly keen on submitting lucrative offers for the Brazilian. However, Laporta moved quickly to clarify the club's stance.

"We do not want Raphinha to leave. He’s a key player for us," Laporta stated.

Addressing the direct positional overlap created by the new signings, the president added: "The arrivals of Gordon and Adeyemi are not linked to Raphinha; it doesn’t mean Rapha is leaving."

Raphinha originally joined Barcelona from Leeds United in the summer of 2022. During his tenure in Catalonia, he has helped the club secure multiple league titles; however, the state of Barcelona's finances has seen him linked elsewhere.

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🚨🇧🇷 Barça president Laporta on Raphinha: “We do NOT want Raphinha to leave. He’s a key player for us”.



“The arrivals of Gordon and Adeyemi are not linked to Raphinha, it doesn’t mean Rapha is leaving”. pic.twitter.com/VqZaXMgWkG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2026

Laporta begins new term

Laporta officially reclaimed his status as club president on July 1, 2026, following a resounding electoral victory earlier this year.

During the club's presidential elections on March 15, 2026, Laporta defeated rival Víctor Font, securing 68.18 per cent of the vote (32,934 votes) to embark on a new five-year term that runs until 2031.

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Ferran Torres seeks Parisian exit

While Raphinha is deemed essential, another Barcelona forward is actively pushing for a departure.