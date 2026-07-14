Hazard tells Mikel Obi real reason he rejected Saudi deal

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard explained why he opted for retirement despite having offers from Saudi Arabia.

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has detailed the reasoning behind his early retirement, explaining that a lack of desire to play football ultimately influenced his decision to reject lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

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The 35-year-old made the candid remarks during a recently resurfaced appearance on the Obi One Podcast, hosted by his former Chelsea teammate and Super Eagles legend John Mikel Obi.

What Hazard said

Speaking openly about his post-retirement life, the incredibly gifted winger insisted he remains content with his decision to step away from the professional game.

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"I can do what I want. I can have time with family, with the kids, and no, I love it, love it. I don't miss football at all," Hazard stated.

When asked if he missed the sport, he clarified that he misses the camaraderie but not the physical act of competing.

"That's if it's the next question, because people ask me, 'Oh, do you miss football?' I don't miss playing football. I miss this kind of, you know, dressing room story and being with friends," he explained. "But I don't miss playing football. I can play football in the garden with my kids, and at the moment, that's more than enough."

Obi Mikel: “Do you miss playing football?”



Eden Hazard: “Not at all. 😂 I have enough money to be happy. That’s one of the reasons I didn’t go to Saudi.” pic.twitter.com/QeHNS3olUf — carter🌚 (@carter8f) July 14, 2026

Mikel Obi’s co-host playfully challenged Hazard on his decision to walk away rather than secure a final payday in the Middle East.

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"You should have gone to Saudi, that's what should have happened there," Mikel stated.

Hazard firmly dismissed the suggestion, responding, "No, no, no, no, no. I'm rich enough to be happy, you know."

Walking away from lucrative offers

Hazard officially announced his retirement in October 2023 at the age of 32.

His decision followed a mutually agreed departure from Real Madrid in June 2023, where his four-year spell was heavily disrupted by persistent physical ailments.

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Before deciding to hang up his boots, Hazard was reportedly approached by several clubs in the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer.

According to Mikel Obi, Saudi clubs presented offers that would have paid the Belgian around £1 million per week. However, Hazard ultimately turned down the approaches, prioritising his family and a stress-free lifestyle over additional wealth.

Hazard's decorated career

Despite the difficult end to his time in Spain, Hazard retired with an exceptional domestic and continental trophy haul.

During his time at Lille between 2007 and 2012, he guided the club to the 2010/11 Ligue 1 title and the 2010/11 Coupe de France.

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He then established himself as a Premier League legend at Chelsea between 2012 and 2019, securing the 2014/15 and 2016/17 Premier League titles alongside the 2012/13 and 2018/19 UEFA Europa League crowns.