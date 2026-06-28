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Besiktas open to sale of Super Eagles captain Ndidi on one condition

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:58 - 28 June 2026
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Nigeria's captain Wilfred Ndidi could be on the move this summer
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Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi could be set for a high-profile move away from Istanbul this summer as Beşiktaş prepare to navigate a flurry of transfer shakeups under new boss Vincenzo Italiano.

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The Nigerian midfielder has become a primary target for multiple clubs, prompting the Turkish giants to establish a firm financial stance.

Turkish Giants Reject Lowball Bids From the Gulf

The 29-year-old midfielder has already attracted formal approaches from the Middle East, with wealthy clubs from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates opening initial talks.

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However, the Beşiktaş board swiftly rejected these opening proposals, labelling them well below their valuation for the defensive anchor.

The club's executives are determined to secure a substantial financial return on the former Leicester City star, whom they signed for €8 million last season.

To sanction a departure, the club has placed a strict condition on any potential suitor: they must match a minimum asking price of €8 million.

Ndidi Prefers European Stay as Premier League Clubs Circle

While the club manages the incoming interest, Ndidi himself remains entirely open to taking on a new professional challenge ahead of the upcoming campaign.

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Under contract with the Black Eagles until 2028, the experienced national team skipper reportedly favours remaining within Europe rather than making a lucrative switch to the Gulf leagues.

This preference has handed a massive boost to several unnamed English clubs who are currently tracking the player's situation.

With the Premier League sides expected to formalize their interest and enter the bidding war shortly, negotiations are tipped to reignite over the coming weeks.

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