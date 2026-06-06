Super Eagles captain Ndidi gets new boss as Besiktas hire Italian manager
Turkish Super Lig giants Beşiktaş have officially confirmed the appointment of Italian tactician Vincenzo Italiano as their new head coach.
The highly regarded manager has put pen to paper on a two-year contract, inheriting a star-studded squad that features Nigeria’s Super Eagles captain and midfield anchor, Wilfred Ndidi.
Securing the Deal in Istanbul
The 48-year-old coach arrived in Istanbul to finalise the formal procedures before signing an agreement that binds him to the Black Eagles until the conclusion of the 2027–2028 season.
In an official statement releasing details of the hierarchy shift, Beşiktaş announced: “A contract has been signed with Vincenzo Italiano regarding the head coach position of our Professional Football Team until the end of the 2027–2028 season.
“We welcome our head coach Vincenzo Italiano to the Besiktas family and wish him success.” Italiano lands in the Turkish metropolis to succeed Sergen Yalcin, who recently vacated the managerial hot seat following an inconsistent domestic spell.
A Proven Track Record of Success
Italiano arrives in Turkey boasting a stellar reputation forged across the various tiers of Italian football. He first gained widespread recognition during a tactical stint at Trapani, where he secured an impressive promotion, before famously masterminding Spezia’s historic, first-ever promotion to Serie A.
His stock skyrocketed further between 2021 and 2024 during a memorable tenure with Fiorentina, where he consistently secured European qualification and guided the club to back-to-back UEFA Europa Conference League finals.
Before committing his immediate future to Beşiktaş, Italiano was in charge of Bologna, where he added silverware to his resume by winning the prestigious Coppa Italia.
His tactical flexibility and high-pressing philosophy are expected to breathe new life into the Istanbul club, with Ndidi penciled in to play a crucial role as the defensive protector in Italiano’s preferred midfield configuration.