Portugal vs Nigeria: Iwobi eyes all-time Super Eagles record

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi is on the verge of a major milestone for the Nigerian national team

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi is on the verge of shattering a historic international record held by legendary captain Ahmed Musa when Nigeria square off against Portugal.

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Iwobi Joining the Class of Centenarians

Currently sitting on 99 international appearances, the 30-year-old is poised to become only the fourth player in Nigerian football history to reach the prestigious 100-cap milestone.

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By featuring for even a single minute against Cristiano Ronaldo's side, the Hale End Academy graduate will permanently write his name alongside iconic centenarians Joseph Yobo, Vincent Enyeama, and Ahmed Musa.

Iwobi earned his 99th cap in a fiery encounter against Jordan, a match that ended contentiously for the midfielder following a late red card, but his recovery from a subsequent Premier League hamstring injury has cleared the path for his historic achievement on European soil.

Eclipsing Ahmed Musa's Landmark

The occasion presents a distinct opportunity for the creative midfielder to become the fastest player in the nation's history to rack up a century of appearances.

Should he step onto the pitch, Iwobi will achieve the centenarian feat in exactly 10 years and 245 days since making his senior international debut against the Democratic Republic of Congo in October 2015.

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