Jordan vs Nigeria: Iwobi saves his wild side for Super Eagles and three other things we learnt

The Super Eagles played out a 2-2 draw with Jordan with many talking points springing up from the match

Nigeria’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Jordan had everything—goals, drama, and a shocking red card that stole the spotlight.

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While the result itself was entertaining, the game offered several key takeaways for the Super Eagles moving forward.

Iwobi saves his wild side for Super Eagles

Alex Iwobi was the headline act, but not for the reasons he would have hoped. Introduced in the second half, the Fulham midfielder saw red late in the game after appearing to strike an opponent in an off-the-ball incident.

It was a rare moment of indiscipline from Iwobi, especially considering his club record. Remarkably, this was only his second red card in 97 appearances for the Nigeria national football team, and he has never been sent off in over 300 Premier League matches.

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For a player known for composure, it was an unexpected flash of aggression, one that seems reserved only for international duty.

Super Eagles show impressive squad depth

Despite missing several regular starters, Nigeria looked comfortable for large spells of the match. Players on the fringes stepped up impressively, showcasing the growing depth within the squad.

Moses Simon continued his fine form, scoring in back-to-back games, while others like Emmanuel Fernandez, Yira Sor, and Raphael Onyedika made strong impressions.

It was a reminder that Nigeria’s talent pool runs deep, giving the coaching staff plenty of options ahead of future competitions.

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Emmanuel Fernandez makes strong case for starting berth

If there was one player who used this match as a personal statement, it was Emmanuel Fernandez. Handed his first start for Nigeria, the young defender quietly do his job, and grabbed the moment to shine.

His well-taken goal showed composure and awareness, but it was his overall defensive display that truly stood out. Fernandez looked calm under pressure, read the game intelligently, and showed a willingness to step forward and take responsibility.

With uncertainty surrounding the fitness of Benjamin Fredrick and Calvin Bassey, and ongoing questions about Semi Ajayi’s consistency, Fernandez has suddenly thrown his name firmly into the mix.

Goalkeeping concerns remain unresolved

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If there’s one area still causing headaches, it’s between the sticks. Nigeria’s goalkeeping situation remains uncertain, with no clear number one emerging.

Maduka Okoye missed the game through injury, but his recent performances have done little to convince. Meanwhile, both Francis Uzoho and Adebayo Adeleye failed to inspire confidence, each conceding avoidable goals.