Bayern Munich outpace Liverpool and Chelsea in race for Champions League top performer

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich advance in their bid for a major summer transfer target.

Anthony Gordon is reportedly edging closer to a blockbuster summer exit from St. James' Park after reaching a broad agreement on personal terms with Bayern Munich.

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Bayern’s chase for Gordon

The German giants have identified the 25-year-old England international as a primary transfer target, aiming to integrate him into a record-setting attack as they look to build upon their semi-final finish.

However, despite the agreement on the player's side, which puts them ahead in the race over other suitors like Liverpool and Chelsea, a significant gulf in financial valuation remains a major hurdle.

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Newcastle United are reportedly open to sanctioning his departure to help fund an extensive summer squad overhaul, but the Magpies are demanding a fee of at least £75 million. Bayern currently remain reluctant to meet that asking price, leaving the ongoing club-to-club negotiations someway from an agreement.

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle scores | Image credits: Imago

The allure of Gordon

Bayern’s interest is understandable, given Gordon's individual output this season, particularly his dominant displays against elite European opposition.

During the ongoing campaign, the electric winger recorded staggering numbers in Europe's premier club competition, registering 10 goals and two assists across 12 UEFA Champions League appearances.

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