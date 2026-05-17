Advertisement

Man City highly-rated star offers himself to Real Madrid

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 15:16 - 17 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol is reportedly opening himself up to a move to Spain.
Advertisement

Manchester City star Joško Gvardiol has reportedly offered himself to Real Madrid as the Spanish giants actively intensify their search for a top-tier centre-back ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. 

Advertisement

With Real Madrid prioritising defensive reinforcements following a turbulent 2025/26 campaign that exposed major depth issues, the club has been heavily linked with several high-profile targets, including Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté, whose contract standoff at Anfield has been closely monitored by the Santiago Bernabéu hierarchy. 

While Madrid have previously tracked Gvardiol since his early career and reportedly met with his agents at some point, the 24-year-old Croatian international has now emerged as a prime market opportunity. 

Gvardiol's contract situation

Advertisement

Securing Gvardiol’s signature would require navigating his lucrative contract situation at Manchester City, where his current deal runs until June 2028. 

Since arriving from Leipzig in the summer of 2023 for €90 million, Gvardiol has established an elite stature under manager Pep Guardiola, playing a pivotal role in the English side.

Despite enjoying immense success and being widely considered one of Europe's premier defenders, he has endured a frustrating season, having been sidelined since undergoing surgery for a tibia fracture in January 2026

While Manchester City executives are currently attempting to secure his long-term future by tabling a lucrative extension that would tie him to the Etihad until 2033, his representatives are actively exploring potential avenues in the Spanish capital.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
“Flyest WNBA player ever!” — Angel Reese sparks reactions with glam tunnel fit ahead of Atlanta home debut
Lifestyle
17.05.2026
“Flyest WNBA player ever!” — Angel Reese sparks reactions with glam tunnel fit ahead of Atlanta home debut
They love him — Ancelotti admits Brazil players pressure him to call Neymar for World Cup
Football
17.05.2026
They love him — Ancelotti admits Brazil players pressure him to call Neymar for World Cup
Iwobi's return fails to boost Fulham
Football
17.05.2026
Iwobi's return fails to boost Fulham as Wolves dent Cottagers' chances of qualifying for Europe
'If you need a trophy, call me' - Kelechi Iheanacho sends message to Super Eagles Coach Chelle
Super Eagles
17.05.2026
'If you need a trophy, call me' - Kelechi Iheanacho sends message to Super Eagles Coach Chelle
Victor Osimhen: I won't accept that — Galatasaray president fires shot at Barcelona
Football
17.05.2026
Victor Osimhen: I won't accept that — Galatasaray president fires shot at Barcelona
Man United fans react as Casemiro and his wife bid 'emotional' goodbye to Old Trafford
Football
17.05.2026
Man United fans react as Casemiro and his wife bid 'emotional' goodbye to Old Trafford