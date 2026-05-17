Man City highly-rated star offers himself to Real Madrid
Manchester City star Joško Gvardiol has reportedly offered himself to Real Madrid as the Spanish giants actively intensify their search for a top-tier centre-back ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.
With Real Madrid prioritising defensive reinforcements following a turbulent 2025/26 campaign that exposed major depth issues, the club has been heavily linked with several high-profile targets, including Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté, whose contract standoff at Anfield has been closely monitored by the Santiago Bernabéu hierarchy.
While Madrid have previously tracked Gvardiol since his early career and reportedly met with his agents at some point, the 24-year-old Croatian international has now emerged as a prime market opportunity.
Gvardiol's contract situation
Securing Gvardiol’s signature would require navigating his lucrative contract situation at Manchester City, where his current deal runs until June 2028.
Since arriving from Leipzig in the summer of 2023 for €90 million, Gvardiol has established an elite stature under manager Pep Guardiola, playing a pivotal role in the English side.
Despite enjoying immense success and being widely considered one of Europe's premier defenders, he has endured a frustrating season, having been sidelined since undergoing surgery for a tibia fracture in January 2026.
While Manchester City executives are currently attempting to secure his long-term future by tabling a lucrative extension that would tie him to the Etihad until 2033, his representatives are actively exploring potential avenues in the Spanish capital.