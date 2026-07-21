Rodri dreams of Real Madrid move despite Manchester City's contract offer

Rodri is reportedly dreaming of a move to Real Madrid while delaying a decision on a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is reportedly hoping to secure a move to Real Madrid this summer despite remaining one of the club's most influential players.

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The Spanish international's future has become a major talking point after reports suggested he is yet to commit to a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

Contract talks yet to be resolved

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Manchester City are understood to be eager to tie Rodri down to a new long-term contract as they seek to keep one of the world's best midfielders at the club.

However, the 30-year-old has not yet agreed fresh terms, leaving uncertainty over his future under manager Enzo Maresca.

With only one year remaining on his current contract, speculation surrounding a possible exit has continued to grow.

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Rodri 'Dreaming' of Real Madrid move

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Rodri would welcome the opportunity to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Romano claims the midfielder is "dreaming" of wearing the famous white shirt, although a deal is far from guaranteed.

Despite Rodri's reported desire to return to Spain, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is said to be unconvinced about pursuing a move for the Manchester City star at this stage.

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