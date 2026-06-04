‘I’ll step up and take it’ - England goalkeeper Pickford declares confidence in taking penalty

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has confidently declared he is prepared to step up and take a penalty if a shootout dictates it at the upcoming World Cup.

The 32-year-old is no stranger to high-stakes penalty situations. He has been a hero for England in past tournaments, making crucial saves in shootouts at the 2018 World Cup and both Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.

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Furthermore, he successfully converted a penalty against Switzerland during the 2019 Nations League finals, proving his capability from 12 yards.

The England squad have arrived in the United States to begin their final preparations, which include friendly matches against New Zealand and Costa Rica.

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Pickford on penalty kick

As the Three Lions finalise their preparations in the United States, the Everton star is not only honing his shot-stopping skills but also practicing his own spot-kicks.

When asked by reporters if he would volunteer to take a penalty, Pickford was unequivocal. "Yes. I'd back myself 100 per cent," he stated. "I'll put the practice in and execute it."

While emphasising that his primary focus remains on goalkeeping, Pickford reiterated his commitment to the team.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

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"I want to focus on the saving as well, so there is a balance," he explained. "If called upon, I play for England, I represent the country, so I’ll step up and take it when needs be.

“I’m keeping that work close to my chest. We’ll probably start implementing that a little bit, soon."

"With the players that were left on the pitch, he was one of the leading penalty takers and he executed it as well as he could," Southgate commented at the time.

"We weren’t against Jordan taking a penalty at the World Cup in Russia... he would be among our better penalty takers. You feel more nervous putting a goalkeeper on a penalty but he was there on merit."

The Three Lions will kick off their World Cup campaign in Group L against Croatia in Dallas on June 17, before facing Ghana on June 23 and Panama four days later.

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