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Bayern Munich vs PSG: Real Reason referee denied Bavarians penalty after controversial Joao Neves handball

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 21:42 - 06 May 2026
Bayern Munich thought they deserved a penalty against Paris Saint-Germain, but the referee and VAR denied their passionate claims
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Bayern Munich’s hopes of a Champions League comeback were dealt a significant blow during their second-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain following a controversial non-penalty call.

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Trailing on aggregate, the Bavarians were left fuming when a potential handball by Joao Neves was dismissed by both the referee and VAR.

The Incident at the Allianz Arena

With Bayern trailing 1-0 on the night and 6-4 on aggregate after Ousmane Dembele’s early strike, the German giants were desperate for a lifeline.

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They believed they had found one when the ball struck Joao Neves’ arm inside the box, sparking intense protests from the players and the home crowd alike.

However, the referee remained unmoved, and a quick check from the Video Assistant Referee confirmed the initial decision, leaving the Allianz Arena in a state of disbelief as the game continued without a spot-kick.

IFAB rule explains referee decision

The decision to deny the penalty boiled down to a specific, often overlooked exemption within IFAB’s handball laws regarding teammate interference.

According to the regulations, a handball is typically not awarded if the ball is hit unexpectedly toward a player by a teammate.

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In this instance, Vitinha’s attempt to blast the ball clear resulted in it striking Neves at close range. Because Neves could not reasonably expect the ball to be hit directly at him by his own player, the law dictates that no penalty should be awarded, even if the arm is positioned away from the body.

Unless the contact is deemed deliberate, this technicality protects defenders from being penalised for the actions of their own side.

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