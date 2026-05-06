Arsenal players are not worried — Ex-Super Eagles target claims as PSG book final against Gunners

The former Premier League star believes Arsenal have nothing to fear ahead of their Champions League final date with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have officially secured their place in the 2025/26 Champions League final after overcoming Bayern Munich in a hard-fought semi-final encounter.

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The French giants will now face Arsenal in Budapest following the Gunners' successful aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid earlier this week.

PSG Survive Late Bayern Surge

The second leg at the Allianz Arena saw PSG display a masterclass in defensive resilience, a far cry from their gung-ho approach in the first leg.

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After a high-scoring first leg, Ousmane Dembele’s strike inside the first three minutes gave the visitors a vital two-goal aggregate cushion.

For much of the match, PSG’s backline and goalkeeper Matvey Safonov stood firm against waves of Bavarian pressure, only finally conceding in the 94th minute when Harry Kane salvaged a draw on the night.

However, it was too little, too late for Bayern, as PSG held on for a 6-5 aggregate win, becoming the first French club to reach three Champions League finals.

Onuoha Dismisses Fear Factor

Despite the attacking prowess shown by PSG, former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha believes Arsenal will be far from intimidated.

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Onuoha, who recently made headlines by revealing he turned down the chance to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles, said on BBC’s Match of the Day coverage. “If you are an Arsenal player watching this game, I don't think you are worried at all. They will just be feeling happy that they are in the final.”

He suggested that Mikel Arteta’s squad, having dispatched Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate via a Bukayo Saka decider, should enjoy their current position.

“From their perspective, they have earned the right to relax and watch this tie play out,” he added. “Then when it is all said and done, they can start to get excited when they know who they are going to face in Budapest.”