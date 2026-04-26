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Super Eagles star's stunning goal earns goal of the season nomination

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:14 - 26 April 2026
Super Eagles star earns Coventry City's goal of the season nomination after his brilliant strike against Derby County in a thrilling 3-2 win.
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Super Eagles star Frank Onyeka has been nominated for Coventry City’s Goal of the Season award following his stunning strike against Derby County.

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The Nigerian international earned the nod for his spectacular effort in the Sky Blues’ thrilling 3-2 victory on matchday 40.

A Goal to remember

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Onyeka showed brilliant technique inside the box, meeting a pass with a first-time strike that soared over the goalkeeper and nestled into the top corner, a goal that quickly became a fan favourite.

The strike was particularly important for the player, marking his first club goal since scoring for Brentford against Sheffield United in March 2024.

The 28-year-old joined Coventry City on loan from Brentford during the January transfer window and has played a key role in the club’s successful push for promotion.

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With Coventry now back in the Premier League under Frank Lampard, Onyeka’s move is expected to be made permanent.

Strong Competition for Award

Onyeka faces stiff competition for the Goal of the Season prize, with several standout strikes also nominated, including efforts from Victor Torp, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Ephron Mason-Clark, Ellis Simms, Josh Eccles, Jack Rudoni, Matt Grimes and Bobby Thomas.

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