Super Eagles star's stunning goal earns goal of the season nomination

Super Eagles star earns Coventry City's goal of the season nomination after his brilliant strike against Derby County in a thrilling 3-2 win.

Super Eagles star Frank Onyeka has been nominated for Coventry City’s Goal of the Season award following his stunning strike against Derby County.

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The Nigerian international earned the nod for his spectacular effort in the Sky Blues’ thrilling 3-2 victory on matchday 40.

A Goal to remember

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Onyeka showed brilliant technique inside the box, meeting a pass with a first-time strike that soared over the goalkeeper and nestled into the top corner, a goal that quickly became a fan favourite.

The strike was particularly important for the player, marking his first club goal since scoring for Brentford against Sheffield United in March 2024.

The 28-year-old joined Coventry City on loan from Brentford during the January transfer window and has played a key role in the club’s successful push for promotion.

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With Coventry now back in the Premier League under Frank Lampard, Onyeka’s move is expected to be made permanent.

Strong Competition for Award