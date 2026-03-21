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[WATCH] Everton vs Chelsea: Super Eagles legend Yakubu receives heroes welcome for Blues' clash

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:14 - 21 March 2026
Yakubu Aiyegbeni attended Everton's Premier League clash against Chelsea at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
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Super Eagles legend Yakubu Aiyegbeni made a return to Merseyside today, March 21, receiving a hero’s welcome at the newly constructed 52,888-capacity Hill Dickinson Stadium to watch his former club Everton take on Chelsea in their pivotal Premier League clash. 

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The Toffees' faithful quickly showed their enduring affection for the Nigerian striker, serenading him outside the stadium while he made his way into the structure, echoing the chant: "Feed the Yak and he will score!" 

Yakubu’s Everton legacy 

His presence adds an extra layer of nostalgia to the fixture against Chelsea, an opponent he knew incredibly well during his playing days; over the course of his career, Yakubu faced Chelsea 14 times across all competitions, registering four goals and two assists against them.

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Having officially retired from professional football since November 2017, Yakubu now balances his post-playing days with football punditry and various ambassadorial duties, but his legacy on the blue half of Merseyside remains untouched. 

Following his club-record £11.25 million transfer to Everton in August 2007, he cemented his status as a premier marksman, racking up 33 goals and 12 assists in 107 total appearances across all competitions. 

His overall Premier League record is even more impressive, scoring 95 goals in 252 appearances across stints for the Toffees, Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers.

Everton fans will hope his presence can buoy David Moyes' side to victory against a wounded Chelsea, still reeling from the midweek Champions League embarrassment against Paris Saint-Germain.

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