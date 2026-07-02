Super Eagles prospect escapes prison sentence, cleared of sexual assault charges

Norwegian club Molde FK has announced that Nigerian midfielder Daniel Daga is free to return to the team after being acquitted of sexual assault charges.

The 19-year-old, a promising talent for Nigeria's Flying Eagles, saw his burgeoning career in Europe abruptly halted four months ago.

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Daga, who joined Molde in January 2025, had quickly become a key figure for the club, making 17 appearances before his suspension.

He has also been a standout for his country at the youth level, representing Nigeria at the 2023 and 2025 U-20 World Cups, where he started every match in both tournaments.

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Daga escape prison

Despite maintaining his innocence, Molde suspended him from all club activities while the legal process unfolded.

Daniel Daga of Molde (Photo Credit: Elegbete TV/X)

In March, a district court in Romsdal found him guilty and ordered him to pay NOK 10,000 in legal costs.

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However, Daga appealed the verdict and has now been cleared of all charges. In an official statement on their website, Molde FK confirmed the development, as reported by Amos Joseph #FootballersConnect on X

Nigerian midfielder Daniel Daga, 19, has been unanimously acquitted in the criminal case that has been heard by the Frostating Court of Appeal.



His club Molde FK say Daga will be available to play even though the verdict is not yet final.



Now this lad can focus on the game! pic.twitter.com/tnVfzvjH84 — Amos Joseph #FootballersConnect (@communeamos) July 2, 2026

"Daniel Daga has been unanimously acquitted in the criminal case heard by the Frostating Court of Appeal," the club stated.

"Based on the verdict, Molde FK considers that Daga will once again be available for play, even though the verdict is not yet final."

The ruling paves the way for the young Nigerian to resume his career, ending a difficult period for the player.

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