Wimbledon 2026: Who Has the Best Chances to Win the Prestigious Grass Grand Slam?

If the recently finished Roland Garros is anything to go by, we are in for a year of surprises at the biggest stages of tennis.

The 2026 French Open was a rare event when neither of the top favorites even came close to winning it. It was apparent from the early stages that there was going to be a first time champion after Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from competition and both Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic lost too early for their (and most others’) liking.

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Alex Zverev finally captured his maiden Grand Slam after years of coming up short, and it meant everything for him. Can he make it two in a row? Will Sinner play another final and defend his title? Can Djokovic finally get No. 25?

These are all great questions to ponder, and each fan has their own theory. Now that the time for the grass season has started, the top players in the world are already gearing up for a summer in London. But who are the true favorites this time around? It has rarely been this challenging to predict the champion and make accurate odds.

Therefore, if you want to know how to bet on tennis and win, you must first have all the crucial information and then understand how to approach the matches. It also helps to know all the intricate betting markets, as there are many options to pick depending on how knowledgeable you are.

Wimbledon 2026 Odds and Predictions

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On program from Monday, June 29, to Sunday, July 12, at the iconic All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the 2026 tournament will be the 139th edition of the Grand Slam.

The Championships arrive under very unusual circumstances this time around. For the first time in several years, the men's draw will begin without one half of tennis's defining rivalry. Carlos Alcaraz, a two time Wimbledon champion and three time consecutive finalist at the All England Club, has been ruled out because of a wrist injury that also forced him to miss Roland Garros.

His absence fundamentally changes the balance of power and transforms what would have been another chapter in the Alcaraz-Sinner era into a tournament centered around opportunity, legacy, and succession.

With Alcaraz absent, Jannik Sinner becomes the clear favorite, but he left the French Open with an injury. Novak Djokovic chases one of the greatest achievements of his career, the 25th Grand Slam, but he has just lost at an earlier stage to an up and coming player well outside the top 10.

Alexander Zverev arrives with a major psychological burden lifted after finally capturing a Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, looking for another. Behind them stands a talented group of challengers that are always close but still far away: Taylor Fritz, Jack Draper, Ben Shelton, Jakub Mensik, and Joao Fonseca. Each is hoping to take advantage of a draw that suddenly looks more open than expected.

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What Alcaraz's Absence Means for His Career

For Alcaraz, missing both Roland Garros and Wimbledon is the most significant interruption of his career to date. At only 23 years old, he has already won seven major titles and completed the career Grand Slam earlier in 2026, achievements that place him well ahead of almost every historical comparison at the same age. Yet the timing of this injury is particularly painful.

Roland Garros and Wimbledon represented his two most realistic opportunities to add to his major tally this season. He had become arguably the most versatile player in the world, capable of dominating both clay and grass. Instead of defending his standing at the sport's most prestigious events, he has been forced to watch from the sidelines while rivals collect ranking points, confidence, and potentially championships.

Furthermore, the consequences are more about momentum than legacy. Alcaraz already owns Wimbledon titles from 2023 and 2024 and reached the final again in 2025. Missing one season does not damage his historical resume, but it creates a lost year in the rivalry with Sinner. Tennis was moving toward a period in which every major seemed destined to feature another showdown between the two. The injury pauses that narrative and gives others a chance to reshape the hierarchy.

The larger question is whether this becomes a one season interruption or the beginning of recurring physical issues. If he returns healthy, history will likely view 2026 as an unfortunate gap. If injuries continue to interrupt his prime years, missed opportunities like these could eventually be remembered as the first warning sign.

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Sinner’s Chance to Become the Unquestioned Number One

No player enters Wimbledon with more pressure or more opportunity than Jannik Sinner, which can both elevate and ruin him. With Alcaraz absent, he becomes the tournament's central figure, and Wimbledon Championships betting odds favor him immensely at 1.44 odds.

He is already established as the world No. 1 and arrives with the chance to strengthen his grip on the sport. A Wimbledon title would be another major, but also evidence that the post Big Three era has found its dominant force, and Alcaraz is not it.

Sinner's game has evolved perfectly for grass. His serving is one of the best on tour, his return game remains elite, and his ability to take the ball early allows him to rush opponents on fast courts. The absence of Alcaraz removes the player most capable of matching him athletically and creatively on the surface.

Yet there is still uncertainty. His shocking early collapse at Roland Garros raised questions about consistency and physical freshness, similar to his Spaniard nemesis. Wimbledon offers an immediate chance to erase those doubts, but also carries the potential for them to resurface. If Sinner wins, the narrative changes dramatically. Instead of sharing the spotlight with Alcaraz, he becomes the clear headliner of the sport.

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Djokovic’s and One More Shot at Immortality

Every Djokovic Grand Slam campaign now feels historic, Wimbledon perhaps the most. With every new tournament, the same mission remains: the coveted No. 25. At this stage of his career, each major presents a shrinking number of opportunities.

Wimbledon has long been his most reliable hunting ground, and the absence of Alcaraz significantly improves his path. While age has reduced some of his physical advantages, grass still rewards his extraordinary return game, movement, tactical intelligence, and mental resilience. He is the second favorite with 4.50 odds.

The challenge for Djokovic is no longer purely tennis, but sustainability. Over two weeks, can he recover quickly enough between matches? Can he survive the explosive power of younger opponents such as Sinner, Shelton, or Mensik? Fonseca eliminated him in Paris. Will someone else do the same in London? If Djokovic wins Wimbledon 2026, it would reinforce the idea that even in the era of Sinner and Alcaraz, he remains capable of conquering the sport's biggest stages. Every additional Slam extends a legacy already considered the greatest in tennis history.

Zverev has the freedom of a Champion

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Few players arrive with a more intriguing psychological profile than Alexander Zverev. For years, every discussion about Zverev included the same old story. Immense talent and plenty of trophies, but no Grand Slam title. That burden disappeared when he took the opportunity of Alcaraz, Sinner, and Djokovic not being there and captured Roland Garros, finally ending years of near misses in major finals.

The significance of that breakthrough cannot be overstated. Players often spend years carrying the weight of expectations. Once they win the first major, they frequently become more dangerous because they no longer play with fear and go on to keep winning. Grass has never been Zverev's ideal surface, but his serve, backhand, and improved confidence make him a genuine contender. The question is whether he can translate his clay court success to Wimbledon against more aggressive attackers.

A Wimbledon title would elevate his career into a completely different category. Instead of being remembered as a player who eventually broke through and managed to win one, he would become a multi surface champion and a rival to Sinner and Alcaraz for the control of the ATP Tour. His odds are currently sitting at 9.00. Could he be the missing piece to another big three?

The Underdog Group

Out of the top three favorites, a few names could surprise. Taylor Fritz remains one of the most natural grass court players in the field. His serve and flat groundstrokes translate beautifully to Wimbledon, and he has repeatedly shown that he can challenge elite opponents on faster surfaces. If the draw opens, Fritz has the experience to make a deep run. His odds are 21.00.

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Ben Shelton might be the most dangerous floater in the entire draw. His serve is among the biggest in tennis, and grass rewards first strike aggression. He remains less polished than the favorites, but over best of five sets, he can hit opponents off the court for stretches. He is favored with 23.00 odds.

Jack Draper is the next big hope of British tennis. Injuries have interrupted his momentum, but when healthy, he possesses exactly the type of game that flourishes on grass. A heavy left handed serve, powerful forehand, and willingness to attack. The emotional energy of playing at home could either propel him or create additional pressure. The bookies see him at 26.00 odds.

Wimbledon Records and Statistics

The longest match in tennis history John Isner defeated Nicolas Mahut in a match that lasted 11 hours and 5 minutes, spread across three days in 2010. The final set alone finished 70-68.

Wimbledon crowned a No. 125 champ When Croatian player Goran Ivanišević won Wimbledon in 2001, he entered as a wildcard. He was ranked 125th in the world, which made him the lowest ranked men's singles champion in tournament history.

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A 17 year old once won Boris Becker captured Wimbledon in 1985 at just 17 years and 227 days old, becoming the youngest men's singles champion ever.

The oldest men's champion was over 41 Arthur Gore won the championship in 1909 at 41 years and 182 days old, a record that has stood for more than a century.

The longest Wimbledon final The 2019 final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer lasted 4 hours 57 minutes, the longest men's final in Wimbledon history.

Martina Navratilova's title record Martina Navratilova won nine Wimbledon singles titles, more than any other player, male or female. She also won six consecutive titles.

Roger Federer reached 12 finals Roger Federer appeared in 12 Wimbledon men's singles finals, more than any other man in tournament history.

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One player won a "Golden Set" In 2012, Yaroslava Shvedova won an entire set without losing a single point: 24 points won out of the possible 24. This incredibly rare feat is known as a Golden Set.

Wimbledon had a 99 game semifinal The 2018 semifinal between Kevin Anderson and John Isner lasted 6 hours 36 minutes and stretched to 99 games, one of the most exhausting matches ever played at the tournament.

Federer holds the record Roger Federer won Wimbledon eight times, the most by any man. Five of those titles came consecutively between 2003 and 2007.

Wimbledon Fun Facts and Trivia

The grass is meticulously managed Wimbledon is famous for its grass courts, but the grass is not just any grass. It is maintained to an exact height and is made from 100% perennial ryegrass, chosen for its durability and playing quality.

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Players must wear white Wimbledon has the strictest dress code in major sports. Competitors must wear predominantly white attire, and even colored trims are tightly regulated. It is the most uniform of Grand Slams and easily recognizable. White clothes just look right in tennis, especially on grass.

Centre Court has a retractable roof The roof was added to prevent rain delays, but it also created an unexpected challenge: the enclosed environment changes the temperature and humidity, which disrupts the flow of the match.

The famous purple and green colors are relatively modern Wimbledon was not always associated with its current logo color scheme. Purple and green became the official colors in the early 20th century and have remained a defining visual identity ever since.