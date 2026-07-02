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Man City ahead of Chelsea in race to sign Real Madrid star after Mourinho approval

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:55 - 02 July 2026
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Manchester City have reportedly opened talks to sign a star target from Real Madrid.
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City, who appointed Enzo Maresca as Pep Guardiola’s successor this week, are keen to strengthen their midfield further after agreeing a club-record £116 million deal to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

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The latest target is Eduardo Camavinga, 23, who has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons and started just 16 La Liga matches last term. He was subsequently left out of France’s 2026 World Cup squad.

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While Manchester United and Chelsea had previously been linked with the versatile French international, Marca reports that Manchester City have now been offered the chance to sign him, and discussions between the two clubs are underway.

The report adds that new Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho, who returned for a second stint at the Bernabéu last month, has already given the green light for Camavinga’s departure.

Madrid are reportedly open to selling one midfielder this summer to help finance Mourinho’s squad rebuild.

They are also willing to listen to offers for Aurelien Tchouameni, who remains on Manchester United’s radar.

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Los Blancos are reportedly demanding a fee of around €60 million for Camavinga, who joined the club from Rennes for €40 million (£34.4m) five years ago.

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