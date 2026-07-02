"See humbleness" - Lionel Messi’s airport security check goes VIRAL ahead of World Cup clash

The Argentina captain calmly went through the same airport security procedures as the rest of his teammates before their World Cup knockout clash with Cabo Verde.

Lionel Messi has once again gone viral, but this time, it had nothing to do with his business on the pitch.

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Ahead of Argentina’s World Cup Round of 32 clash against Cabo Verde in Miami, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was filmed undergoing a routine airport security screening alongside the rest of the Albiceleste squad.

Watch the video here.

🚨 Messi reacts to being searched at the airport 😅 pic.twitter.com/2CznisgkgE — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) July 2, 2026

Internet reacts

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The footage quickly spread across social media, with many fans praising Messi for quietly complying with the same security procedures as every other passenger despite being one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet.

One reaction simply read: “See humbleness.”

Another user declared, " Love MESSI"

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One other user reacted with: "Learn from Messi…just laugh and have fun. I’m surprised the wand didn’t catch his golden left foot."

Learn from Messi…just laugh and have fun.



I’m surprised the wand didn’t catch his golden left foot. https://t.co/SDDmnokHNX — Brett Lamberth (@BrettLamberth) July 2, 2026

Jaj lo tratan como gente común y se caga de risa. Está en su mejor momento. Hoy lo metes en el tren Roca en hora pico y le va contando chiste a los pasajeros. https://t.co/qcm0gGwp3o — Fabipa (@fabipa90) July 2, 2026

Its amazing seeing someone who hasnt been normal his whole life being treated like the rest of us. He was legit giddy https://t.co/fjbDtfS0rk — Todd pierce (@Todd_Pierce04) July 2, 2026

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Argentina were travelling from Kansas to Miami when players passed through mandatory airport security checks conducted by U.S. authorities before boarding their charter flight.

Just like his teammates, Messi placed his belongings through the scanner before being checked with a handheld metal detector.

There was no VIP exemption. No special treatment.

The routine screening was carried out on every member of Lionel Scaloni’s squad before they continued their journey to Miami.

Why Messi couldn’t stop laughing

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While many viewers initially assumed Messi was smiling about being searched, Argentine media later revealed there was another reason entirely.

According to TYC Sports, during the inspection, security officers stopped teammate Cristian “Cuti” Romero’s luggage after discovering an unusual item inside, a Magiclick, the long spark lighter commonly used in Argentina to light barbecues and gas stoves.

Lionel Messi watching Cristian Romero get told off by airport security for carrying a lighter… 😭😂



Some moments are just too funny, even for the GOAT. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/qIZ5oF35K1 — We Are Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) July 2, 2026

The unexpected discovery prompted officers to open Romero’s bag, leaving Messi laughing as he turned towards Rodrigo De Paul to share the moment with his teammate.

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The light-hearted exchange quickly became one of the funniest off-pitch moments of Argentina’s World Cup campaign.

Although the moment lasted only a few seconds, it generated thousands of reactions online. Many supporters praised Messi for remaining relaxed throughout the security process, while others joked that “even the GOAT can’t skip airport security.”

Messi under police checks in Miami.



The GOAT go through checkpoints as well. 💪 pic.twitter.com/suiZtzAeg3 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) July 2, 2026

As Argentina prepare for the knockout stages, the reigning world champions continue to look united both on and off the pitch.