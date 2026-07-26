Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi set to disappoint fans of MLS All-Star Game

Argentine legend Lionel Messi is set to disappoint fans who were eager to see him in the MLS All-Star Game

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi will not feature in this week's MLS All-Star Game after being officially ruled out as he continues his recovery following Argentina's run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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The Argentine superstar is one of four players withdrawn from the exhibition match, which pits Major League Soccer's biggest stars against the best of Mexico's Liga MX.

Messi pulls out after demanding World Cup campaign

MLS confirmed on Saturday that Messi will miss Wednesday's All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina, as he continues to recover from an exhausting summer with Argentina.

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The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner captained La Albiceleste to a second consecutive World Cup final before suffering a heartbreaking extra-time defeat to Spain.

Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul has also withdrawn from the showcase event after featuring alongside Messi throughout Argentina's World Cup campaign.

Chicago Fire striker Hugo Cuypers is another absentee following his transfer to Mexican side CF Monterrey, while South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi misses out because of a lower-body injury sustained after representing his country at the World Cup.

MLS names four replacements

With four players unavailable, MLS has announced a fresh batch of replacements for the annual exhibition.

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Inter Miami midfielder Yannick Bright has been rewarded for his impressive performances after helping the club post a 9-2-1 record in his 12 starts this season.

He is joined by Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andres Cubas, who has contributed three assists in 12 appearances, Houston Dynamo forward Guilherme, who has registered eight goals and five assists in his debut campaign, and Chicago Fire attacker Philip Zinckernagel, who has produced five goals and seven assists this season.