‘He’s better than Lammens’ — Fans slam Man United, Chelsea for failing to sign Cape Verde’s Vozinha

Vozinha's move to Colo Colo has sparked fierce criticism on social media for Europe's elite

Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha has completed a stunning move to Chilean giants Colo Colo, but many fans believe the veteran goalkeeper deserved a chance at one of Europe's biggest clubs instead.

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Following the announcement, supporters questioned why Manchester United and Chelsea overlooked the 40-year-old after his inspirational performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fans question Premier League giants

Social media quickly erupted after Colo Colo confirmed an agreement to sign Vozinha from Portuguese side Chaves.

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Several fans argued that the experienced goalkeeper had done enough during the World Cup to earn a move to the Premier League rather than Chile.

"All these performances and Man United couldn't find it fancy enough. I'm disappointed," one supporter wrote.

Another suggested Chelsea had missed a golden opportunity, saying, "This Captain Cape Verde. Community Shield. Idk why no English club is coming for him. But imagine this guy in Chelsea, Chelsea can easily retire all their defenders."

A third fan even compared him favourably to Manchester United target Senne Lammens, writing: "I thought he was going to end up in Manchester United. He's better than Lammens in my books."

World Cup hero rewarded with Colo Colo move

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Vozinha, whose full name is Josimar José Évora Dias, leaves Chaves after enjoying one of the most remarkable stories of the 2026 World Cup.

The 40-year-old became the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on his World Cup debut and played a crucial role in Cape Verde's historic campaign.

He frustrated eventual champions Spain in a memorable goalless draw before producing another outstanding display in a thrilling 3-2 extra-time defeat to Argentina in the knockout rounds.

Colo Colo president Aníbal Mosa confirmed the veteran goalkeeper will soon travel to Chile to complete his medical before being officially unveiled.

Vozinha's performances also made him an internet sensation, with endorsements from Brazilian streamer Casimiro helping his Instagram following reportedly explode from around 50,000 before the tournament to almost 30 million.

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