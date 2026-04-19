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He's not good enough for Chelsea — Blues urged to sell struggling Garnacho

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:21 - 19 April 2026
Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Alejandro Garnacho is not good enough to be a regular starter for Chelsea.
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Garnacho has struggled for form since his £40 million move from Manchester United last summer, netting just one Premier League goal this season.

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The 21-year-old faced his former club for the first time at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, appearing as a first-half substitute after Estevao was forced off with a hamstring injury.

However, Garnacho struggled to make an impact against Diogo Dalot, as Chelsea failed to break down a resilient United defence following Matheus Cunha’s opener.

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Chelsea advised to get rid of flop signing Garnacho

When asked about Garnacho’s performance, Robinson told Stadium Astro:

“That he’s not good enough to be a regular starter for Chelsea and Manchester United may have done some good business.

Garnacho in action for Chelsea|| Imago
Garnacho in action for Chelsea|| Imago

"He was supposed to be a game changer off the bench, obviously not that early on in the game, but for me, he runs down dead ends too many times."Robinson continued:

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“He gets the ball and immediately his head’s down and he’s gone. He’s very, very one-dimensional in the way that he attacks. Yes, he’s an attacking threat, but he’s quite easy to defend against.”

With the Argentine international failing to live up to expectations, there is growing talk that Garnacho could be moved on this summer after a disappointing first season at Stamford Bridge.

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