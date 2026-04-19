He's not good enough for Chelsea — Blues urged to sell struggling Garnacho

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Alejandro Garnacho is not good enough to be a regular starter for Chelsea.

Garnacho has struggled for form since his £40 million move from Manchester United last summer, netting just one Premier League goal this season.

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The 21-year-old faced his former club for the first time at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, appearing as a first-half substitute after Estevao was forced off with a hamstring injury.

However, Garnacho struggled to make an impact against Diogo Dalot, as Chelsea failed to break down a resilient United defence following Matheus Cunha’s opener.

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Chelsea advised to get rid of flop signing Garnacho

When asked about Garnacho’s performance, Robinson told Stadium Astro:

“That he’s not good enough to be a regular starter for Chelsea and Manchester United may have done some good business.

Garnacho in action for Chelsea|| Imago

"He was supposed to be a game changer off the bench, obviously not that early on in the game, but for me, he runs down dead ends too many times."Robinson continued:

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“He gets the ball and immediately his head’s down and he’s gone. He’s very, very one-dimensional in the way that he attacks. Yes, he’s an attacking threat, but he’s quite easy to defend against.”