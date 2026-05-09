NBA star aims subtle dig at Arsenal ahead of Champions League final

Arsenal's Champions League final tie against PSG has opened them up to ridicule by one of the NBA's most famous players

NBA sensation Victor Wembanyama has stirred the pot ahead of the 2025/26 Champions League final by backing Paris Saint-Germain to lift the trophy in Budapest later this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The French superstar did not hold back in his assessment of the upcoming matchup, suggesting that the Gunners' defensive approach might drain the excitement from the season's biggest game.

A clash of ideologies in Budapest

The Gunners reached their first European Cup final in two decades after a characteristically cagey 2-1 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Mikel Arteta’s side currently holds a record-breaking 14-game unbeaten streak in the competition, their disciplined and often defensive-heavy tactics have drawn mixed reviews from neutral observers who prefer more expansive play.

In stark contrast, their final opponents and defending champions, PSG, have been relentless in the knockout stages, using an entertaining and aggressive style to dispatch heavyweights like Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich.

Wembanyama’s 'boring' verdict

Speaking on Amazon Prime Sport, Wembanyama made his loyalties, and his preference for entertainment, perfectly clear when asked for a prediction.

"PSG of course, at least they’re going to make it fun, cause I know Arsenal ain’t," the San Antonio Spurs star remarked, taking a pointed jab at the North London side's pragmatic style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wemby was asked who he has in the Champions League Final:



"Aww come on. PSG of course. At least PSG gonna make it somewhat fun...Because I know Arsenal ain't" 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zOoyZzZ7Z5 — Hater Report (@HaterReport) May 9, 2026

PSG will undoubtedly enter the final with a psychological edge, having flawlessly defeated the Gunners in both legs of the semi-finals just twelve months ago.