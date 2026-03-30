Boniface returns to Werder Bremen after rehabilitation

Super Eagles ace Victor Boniface has returned to Werder Bremen after completing his rehabilitation at Bayer Leverkusen.

Werder Bremen have announced via their social media channels that Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has completed his medical rehabilitation at his parent club, Bayer Leverkusen, and has returned to the Weserstadion to conclude his season-long loan.

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Boniface’s gruelling rehabilitation

The 25-year-old forward has actively kept fans updated on his arduous healing process through his personal social platforms since undergoing major knee surgery in January to address a severe cartilage issue that worsened last December.

These recurring right knee problems have disrupted his career trajectory, most recently causing a €29 million transfer to AC Milan to collapse after he failed his medicals.’

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Despite these massive, well-documented red flags, the Werder Bremen hierarchy publicly admitted they fully knew the medical risks they were taking when they signed him on deadline day, gambling that the upside would ultimately outweigh his fragility.

Boniface’s timely return

His return to team training comes at a critical juncture for Ole Werner's side as they enter the tense final stretch of the ongoing Bundesliga campaign.

Victor Boniface at Werder Bremen | Imago

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Werder Bremen currently find themselves in lower mid-table, sitting 14th in the league standings with just 28 points from 27 matches, hovering dangerously close to the relegation scrap with a mere four-point cushion above 16th-placed FC St. Pauli.