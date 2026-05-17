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My target is to win trophies - Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 10:47 - 17 May 2026
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Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle || Image credit: IMAGO
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle || Image credit: IMAGO
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle says winning trophies is the minimum expectation as he prepares Nigeria for the 2026 Unity Cup.
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Eric Chelle has sent a strong message about his ambitions with the Super Eagles, insisting that winning trophies is the minimum expectation as head coach of Nigeria.

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Eric Chelle decided to surprise Nigerians vs Rwanda.

The Malian tactician stated that he fully understands the enormous pressure attached to the role and is prepared to meet the high expectations of Nigerian football supporters.

My target is to win trophies - Chelle

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Speaking in an interview with TVC, Chelle made it clear that success with the Super Eagles will ultimately be measured by silverware.

He added that the ambition to restore Nigeria to the summit of African football is shared by the Nigeria Football Federation, stressing that the country’s football culture demands success at the highest level.

“When I took the job, my goal was to win. You can ask the Nigeria Football Federation, but definitely, if you are the coach of the Super Eagles, you need to win, so there is a lot of pressure, but I’m ready to do my job and try to give the best for this country,” Chelle said.

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He added, “Definitely, Nigeria is blessed with a lot of talent, but not all will play at the same time, so I try my best to give opportunities to those who can fit into our philosophy and vision, which is to become the best."

Managing the Super Eagles has long been regarded as one of the most demanding jobs in African football due to Nigeria’s rich football history and passionate fanbase.

The national team remains one of Africa’s most decorated sides, having won the Africa Cup of Nations three times while consistently producing elite talents across Europe’s top leagues.

However, recent years have brought frustration for supporters following inconsistent performances in major competitions and the failure to qualify for back-to-back FIFA World Cups.

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Chelle will be leading the Super Eagles to the Unity Cup tournament scheduled to take place in London later this month.

Nigeria will face Zimbabwe in the semi-final before potentially meeting either Jamaica or India in the final.

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