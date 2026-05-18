For over a century, the streets of North London have buzzed with a particular kind of energy on matchdays.

Arsenal supporters don't just watch football. They perform it - through rituals passed down across generations, shaped by geography, class, and now technology. From the familiar warmth of a packed pub to the glow of a phone screen refreshing live odds, Arsenal matchday rituals have shifted shape without losing their soul.

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This guide breaks down the full matchday experience - old and new - for anyone curious about what makes this fanbase tick. Arsenal's global fanbase reportedly exceeds 100 million people across every continent. Whether you're planning a first trip to the Emirates or following from another continent entirely, here's how a typical Arsenal matchday actually works and why it matters.

The Pre-Match Pub Crawl Around Emirates Stadium

The Tollington Arms. The Twelve Pins. The Gunners Pub. These aren't just names on a map - they're landmarks in Arsenal supporter culture. Walk through Holloway Road on a Saturday afternoon, and you'll find them packed shoulder to shoulder with fans wearing red and white, hours before kickoff.

Most Arsenal regulars aim to arrive at least two hours early. That's not unusual by English football standards. A survey by the Football Supporters' Association found that 68% of Premier League matchgoers arrive at least 90 minutes before kickoff, with pub visits being the most common pre-match activity. The ritual is simple but almost sacred: claim a spot, order a pint, and start talking tactics.

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And it's not just about the beer. Pre-match pubs function as meeting points where generations of fans overlap. You'll see a grandfather explaining the 1971 double to a teenager who only knows Arsenal through social media clips. Probably the most underrated part of Arsenal matchday rituals is this oral tradition - stories that never make the official history books but live on in pubs near the ground.

What to Expect at a Typical Arsenal Pre-Match Pub

Show up to a pub like The Drayton Park and you'll notice a few constants. Big screens playing early kickoffs. Scarves pinned to walls. A menu that hasn't changed in years (pie and mash, likely). The atmosphere builds gradually - quiet banter at noon, full-volume debate by 2 PM. There's an unwritten code: don't block the TV, don't start arguments with away fans unless you're ready for one, and always buy a round if someone buys you one first. Some pubs enforce a home-fans-only policy on matchdays, so check before you walk in wearing the wrong colors.

Inside the Emirates - Chants, Songs, and the Clock End

Once the pubs empty, the crowd funnels toward the Emirates. Arsenal moved from Highbury in 2006, and some older supporters still grumble about what was lost. Highbury held 38,419; the Emirates seats 60,704. The trade-off was scale over intimacy. But the Emirates has built its own identity over nearly two decades, and matchday revenue reportedly tops $4 million per home game.

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The North Bank and Clock End are where the loudest voices gather. Songs like "One-Nil to the Arsenal" and "Good Old Arsenal" echo before the teams walk out. According to research published by the Premier League, Arsenal ranked among the top five clubs for in-stadium atmosphere based on decibel readings taken during home matches. That might surprise people who associate the Emirates with being too quiet - a reputation that probably belongs more to the early 2010s than to today.

How Online Platforms Reshaped the Arsenal Matchday

Something shifted around 2015. Smartphones became the second screen during matches. Social media turned every goal into a global event within seconds. Arsenal fans online platforms - from Twitter (now X) to dedicated forums like Arsenal Mania and the r/Gunners subreddit on Reddit (which has over 600,000 members) - became extensions of the matchday experience. Why watch alone when thousands of people are reacting in real time?

The rise of crypto sports betting added another layer to how fans interact with live matches. Supporters who once placed pre-match bets at a local bookmaker now track in-play markets from their seats. BetFury has gained traction among fans who prefer soccer betting with bitcoin for its speed and the option to wager with cryptocurrency. The platform supports live betting on Premier League fixtures, which fits neatly into the matchday rhythm - especially for fans watching from home or abroad who want skin in the game beyond emotional investment.

But not everyone's on board. Older supporters sometimes view phone use during matches as a distraction from what football should be about. It's a generational split. And it's real.

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Step-by-Step Guide to the Modern Arsenal Matchday

Step 1 - Check the Fixture and Plan Your Route

Arsenal's schedule drops months in advance. Check arsenal.com or the Premier League app for confirmed dates and kickoff times. If you're traveling to the Emirates, the Piccadilly Line to Arsenal station is the most direct route. Avoid Holloway Road station on matchdays - it's exit-only after the final whistle.

Step 2 - Secure Your Pre-Match Spot

Arrive early. Two hours minimum if you want a good pub seat. If pubs aren't your thing, food stalls around Drayton Park offer everything from jerk chicken to loaded fries. The area has grown into a proper matchday food scene over the past five years or so. Some vendors accept contactless payments only, so keep that in mind.

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Step 3 - Enter the Ground and Find Your Section

The Emirates is split into four main areas: North Bank, East Stand, West Stand, and Clock End. Season ticket holders know their spots. First-timers should aim for the Clock End lower tier for the best atmosphere. Ticket prices vary, but expect to pay at least $65 for a standard home match.

Step 4 - Engage With Online Matchday Content

During the match, Arsenal's official app provides real-time stats, heat maps, and expected goals data. Fans on Reddit and X run live threads that offer tactical analysis you won't get from TV pundits. So if you're watching from home, you're still part of the conversation. Arsenal fans online platforms have made geography almost irrelevant for matchday participation.

Step 5 - Post-Match Debrief

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Win or lose, the pubs fill up again after the match. AFTV (formerly Arsenal Fan TV) turned post-match reactions into entertainment viewed by millions. Their YouTube channel alone has over 1.5 million subscribers. Platforms like YouTube and TikTok now host thousands of reaction clips within an hour of the final whistle. What used to be a private conversation at the bar is now a global broadcast. Have matchday emotions ever been this public?

Pros and Cons of the Modern Arsenal Matchday Experience

Aspect Pros Cons Who Benefits Most Pub Culture Builds community, preserves tradition, creates pre-match buzz Can feel exclusionary for newcomers or away fans Local season ticket holders Stadium Atmosphere Improved significantly since 2019, strong vocal sections at Clock End Ticket prices remain high ($65+), limited availability Die-hard match-going supporters Online Platforms Global access, real-time discussion, stat-rich content Can distract from the live experience, risk of toxic discourse International fans, analysts Crypto/Live Betting Fast, borderless, fits the in-play matchday flow Risk of overconsumption, varying regulatory status Tech-savvy fans who follow markets

Arsenal supporter culture keeps adapting. The pubs still fill up. The chants still ring out. And now, millions of fans worldwide participate through screens, forums, and betting platforms that didn't exist a decade ago. The matchday experience in 2026 looks nothing like it did in 1996, but the emotional rhythm is the same.