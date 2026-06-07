'I know how Portugal play' - Super Eagles star vows to punish Ronaldo and Co

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi has promised to use insider knowledge from six months in Portugal against Cristiano Ronaldo's men

Nigeria and Portugal will square off in a high-profile international friendly in Leiria on Wednesday, June 10, serving as a critical part of the hosts' final preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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While the Portuguese side will use the fixture as a final tune-up before their tournament opener against the Democratic Republic of Congo, the encounter represents an important step in Nigeria's build-up to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Moffi's Striking Form Upon National Team Return

The Super Eagles head into the contest in excellent form under manager Éric Chelle. Following their third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria opened their summer schedule with a 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe before securing a 3-0 win against Jamaica in the Unity Cup final.

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They followed that up with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Poland, extending their impressive unbeaten run to eleven matches in regulation time.

In terms of goal contributions, striker Terem Moffi has been the standout performer this summer, registering two goals and two assists in three appearances since returning from a seven-month international absence.

"It's been a long time since I have been with the Super Eagles and I'm just happy to be here playing football again, scoring goals, helping the team, helping my teammates," Moffi told TVC News.

Moffi Armed with Elite Inside Knowledge

A fresh Primeira Liga champion with Porto in the 2025-2026 season, Moffi plans to bring his intimate knowledge of Portuguese football to the Super Eagles' tactical meeting room.

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"I'll try my best to lead the team as much as I can," the forward asserted. "I played in the Portuguese league and won the championship with FC Porto, although I only spent half a season there. I know a little about how the Portuguese national team play and how their players play."