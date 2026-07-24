Super Eagles star in line for Premier League move after Chelsea land Lacroix

Crystal Palace have identified a Super Eagles defender as a likely replacement for Maxence Lacroix.

Crystal Palace have reportedly placed Nigerian defender Chibuike Nwaiwu on their transfer wishlist as they actively search for defensive reinforcements.

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The London club are looking to secure a quality replacement for Maxence Lacroix, who is currently finalising a blockbuster £52 million departure to London rivals Chelsea.

Crystal Palace monitor Chrislain Matsima

Despite the strong interest in Nwaiwu, the Nigerian international is reportedly not their primary option for the defensive vacancy.

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Crystal Palace have identified Augsburg defender Chrislain Matsima as their first-choice target to replace the departing Lacroix.

According to David Ornstein, Nwaiwu has been selected as the club's immediate backup plan should their pursuit of Matsima fail to materialise.

The 2-1 victory, secured by a winner from fellow Nigerian Chibuike Nwaiwu

Matsima is currently valued at an estimated €22 million by his German club following an impressive breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga.

Trabzonspor demand high fee for Chibuike Nwaiwu

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If Crystal Palace do shift their focus to Nwaiwu, they will face a difficult financial negotiation with his current employers.

The 22-year-old is contracted to Trabzonspor until June 2030, giving the Turkish side significant leverage in any transfer discussions.

Trabzonspor recently rejected a €28 million total package from Fulham, with the club reportedly holding out for a record-breaking fee between €30 million and €35 million.

Despite the stalled negotiations, Nwaiwu has informed his representatives that his preference is to continue his career in the Premier League.

Chibuike Nwaiwu enjoys rapid career rise

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The towering 1.93-metre defender has enjoyed a remarkable ascent over the past few seasons.

Former Enyimba star, Chibuike Nwaiwu. (Photo Credit: Yabatech/X)

Since joining Trabzonspor from Wolfsberger in January, Nwaiwu has delivered an excellent statistical return for a defender (21 appearances, three goals).

His impressive club form also earned him international recognition, resulting in three senior caps for the Nigerian national team earlier this year.

The young centre-back has developed a strong winning pedigree, securing three major domestic trophies during his short career.

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