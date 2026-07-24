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Transfer News: Chelsea reach ₦95 billion agreement for Eagles defender

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 08:42 - 24 July 2026
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The Blues are finalising an agreement to sign a new central defender.
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Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign defender Maxence Lacroix, marking a significant addition to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

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According to a report from David Ornstein, the West London club will pay a £52 million transfer fee to secure the services of the 26-year-old centre-back.

Chelsea secure Maxence Lacroix transfer

The French international is set to undergo medical examinations today before officially putting pen to paper on a long-term six-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

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Lacroix represents a key defensive reinforcement for new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, who is actively reshaping the squad following a disappointing previous campaign in which the Blues finished outside European places. 

The signing continues a busy summer transfer window for the West London powerhouse, who recently finalised a blockbuster move for forward Morgan Rogers.

Maxence Lacroix's rise at Crystal Palace

The defender arrives with a strong pedigree after establishing himself as one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Premier League during his time at Selhurst Park.

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Lacroix joined Crystal Palace from German side Wolfsburg in 2024 and quickly adapted to the physical demands of English football.

During his two-year spell with the Eagles, the 26-year-old took on a leadership role as vice-captain and helped the club secure the UEFA Conference League title.

Maxence Lacroix steps up for France

His impressive club performances earned him a spot in the France squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

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Entering the tournament as the third-choice central defender ahead of Ibrahima Konate, Lacroix was thrust into the spotlight during the critical knockout stages.

When Arsenal defender William Saliba suffered an injury during the semi-final clash against eventual champions Spain on July 14, 2026, Lacroix was chosen as the replacement, coming off the bench early in the first half (29th minute) of the 2-0 defeat.

The defender also featured in the subsequent third-place playoff match on July 18, 2026, where France fell to a 6-4 defeat against England.

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