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Arsenal legend defends Arne Slot as Liverpool face big decision

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 16:46 - 05 May 2026
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Arsenal legend says Arne Slot deserves another season at Liverpool despite a trophyless campaign.
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Lee Dixon has thrown his support behind Arne Slot, insisting the Liverpool manager deserves more time despite growing scrutiny following a challenging season.

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The Dutch coach has faced increasing pressure at Liverpool, with reports linking him to a possible return to Ajax. However, indications suggest Slot is set to remain at Anfield as the club prepares for another campaign.

Liverpool’s season has been a mixed one. While the Reds are on course to secure a return to the UEFA Champions League, they are set to finish the campaign without silverware.

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This dip has led to concerns over the team’s direction, with weaknesses in the squad exposed across multiple competitions.

What Dixon said

Speaking to BOYLE Sports, Dixon emphasised that managing a club of Liverpool’s stature comes with relentless expectations.

He said, “The pressure on Slot is the price you pay for being at a big club like Liverpool. He’s had success, and naturally, people expect that to continue, but it’s incredibly difficult.”

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Dixon pointed to Manchester City as one of the few teams capable of sustaining dominance year after year, highlighting just how challenging it is to remain at the top.

The former England international also noted several contributing factors behind Liverpool’s inconsistent performances this season, including player departures and the time needed for new signings to settle into the squad.

“There are lots of reasons why they’ve not hit the same heights,” Dixon explained.

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However, Dixon believes replacing Slot now would be unfair given his recent achievements.

“I do think Slot has earned the right to get another year. Getting rid of him after winning the league and then having a difficult season would feel harsh,” he added.

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Arsenal legend defends Arne Slot as Liverpool face big decision