Chelsea eyes shock move for Xavi as new coach

Chelsea has added Xavi to their managerial shortlist alongside Iraola, Silva, and Xabi Alonso as the club searches for a permanent coach

Xavi Hernández has emerged as a shock candidate to take over at Chelsea with the Blues intensifying their search for a new permanent manager.

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Xavi Hernandez || Imago

Xavi Hernandez side insist Chelsea have made a formative approach and is open to a move to England.



However, my understanding is Chelsea are not expected to proceed. Xabi Alonso, Marco Silva and Andoni Iraola all under serious consideration and Xavi, for now, ruled out by… pic.twitter.com/mKZzCWaOT8 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 5, 2026

The former Barcelona boss is reportedly open to a move to the Premier League, and sources indicate that an initial approach has already been made by Chelsea officials.

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Chelsea is expanding managerial options

Following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior last month, Chelsea is conducting a wide-ranging recruitment process. The club is expected to evaluate multiple high-profile candidates before making a final decision.

Among those under consideration are Andoni Iraola, currently with Bournemouth, Marco Silva of Fulham and former Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso.

Xavi’s Track Record

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Xavi at 46, has been out of management since leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2023/24 season. During his tenure, he guided the Catalan side to a La Liga title, restoring domestic success during a transitional period for the club.