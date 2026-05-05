Advertisement

Chelsea eyes shock move for Xavi as new coach

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:06 - 05 May 2026
Chelsea has added Xavi to their managerial shortlist alongside Iraola, Silva, and Xabi Alonso as the club searches for a permanent coach
Advertisement

Xavi Hernández has emerged as a shock candidate to take over at Chelsea with the Blues intensifying their search for a new permanent manager.

Advertisement
Xavi Hernandez || Imago
Xavi Hernandez || Imago

The former Barcelona boss is reportedly open to a move to the Premier League, and sources indicate that an initial approach has already been made by Chelsea officials.

Advertisement

Chelsea is expanding managerial options

Following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior last month, Chelsea is conducting a wide-ranging recruitment process. The club is expected to evaluate multiple high-profile candidates before making a final decision.

Among those under consideration are Andoni Iraola, currently with Bournemouth, Marco Silva of Fulham and former Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso.

Xavi’s Track Record

Advertisement

Xavi at 46, has been out of management since leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2023/24 season. During his tenure, he guided the Catalan side to a La Liga title, restoring domestic success during a transitional period for the club.

His potential appointment would mark his first managerial role outside Spain and signal a bold direction for Chelsea.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Rashford comment after Man United qualify for UCL triggers speculation
Football
05.05.2026
Rashford comment after Man United qualify for UCL triggers speculation
Arsenal must buckle up - Ex-Super Eagles star tips Lookman as key threat against Arteta's men
Super Eagles
05.05.2026
Arsenal must buckle up - Ex-Super Eagles star tips Lookman as key threat against Arteta's men
‘I would be surprised’ - Shearer questions Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid return
Football
05.05.2026
‘I would be surprised’ - Shearer questions Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid return
Chelsea eyes shock move for Xavi as new coach
Premier League
05.05.2026
Chelsea eyes shock move for Xavi as new coach
Report: Players unhappy with Mbappe, Rudiger slaps teammate in Real Madrid crisis
Football
05.05.2026
Report: Players unhappy with Mbappe, Rudiger slaps teammate in Real Madrid crisis
Slot slams VAR after controversial Sesko goal
Premier League
05.05.2026
Arsenal legend defends Arne Slot as Liverpool face big decision