‘I would be surprised’ - Shearer questions Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid return
Alan Shearer has admitted he would be “really surprised” to see José Mourinho return to Real Madrid amid fresh speculation linking the veteran coach with a second spell in the Spanish capital.
Mourinho, who previously managed Madrid between 2010 and 2013, has reportedly emerged as a potential option for the club as they consider their managerial future.
Reports suggest Mourinho would be open to a return, with his strong relationship with club president Florentino Pérez playing a key role in the speculation.
His work at Benfica, where his side remains unbeaten this season has also caught the attention of Madrid’s hierarchy.
Although Mourinho is under contract until the end of next season, a clause in his deal could allow him to leave early this summer, further fueling talk of a possible move.
What Shearer said
Speaking to Betfair, Shearer questioned the likelihood of such a high-profile reunion.
“I’d be really surprised if José Mourinho went back to Real Madrid. I don’t know whether that’s them testing the waters or something coming from Mourinho’s camp,” he said.
Despite his doubts, Shearer was quick to praise Mourinho’s enduring managerial quality, pointing to his impressive run with Benfica.
He added, “José has still got a bit of magic. They’re unbeaten this season, and he’ll always go down as one of the greats.”