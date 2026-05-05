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Arsenal must buckle up - Ex-Super Eagles star tips Lookman as key threat against Arteta's men

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:51 - 05 May 2026
Former Super Eagles star predicts Ademola Lookman will be decisive for Atletico Madrid against Arsenal
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Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has singled out Ademola Lookman as a potential match-winner for Atlético Madrid ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal.

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Ekpo believes the Super Eagles winger has the qualities to make a decisive impact at the Emirates Stadium following his lively display in the first leg.

Lookman caught the eye during the 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano Stadium, where his attacking threat consistently troubled Arsenal’s defence.

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The Nigerian forward came close to scoring but was denied by a crucial save from the Gunners’ goalkeeper.

What Ekpo said

Speaking to Completesports.com, Ekpo expressed confidence that Lookman will elevate his performance in the decisive encounter.

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“I have no doubt that Ademola Lookman will give a good account of himself against Arsenal. We saw what he can do in the first leg, and he nearly scored but was stopped by the goalkeeper,” he said.

The former international expects an even sharper display this time around.

“I expect Lookman to be more explosive in tonight’s match because he has the pace and skills. Arsenal must buckle up if they are to stop him,” he added.

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