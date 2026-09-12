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Morgan Rogers joins Hazard, Fabregas in Chelsea record books

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:06 - 12 September 2026
Morgan Rogers' goal in Chelsea's draw against Hull City logged his name in the record books.
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England international Morgan Rogers has joined an exclusive group of Chelsea legends after registering a goal involvement in his fourth consecutive Premier League fixture.

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The 23-year-old achieved the statistical milestone during Chelsea's 2-2 home draw against Hull City at Stamford Bridge today, Saturday, September 12.

Rogers joins elite company 

Rogers opened the scoring in the seventh minute, collecting a pass from João Pedro and lacing a near-post finish past goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.

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According to Opta, the goal ensures Rogers becomes only the fifth player in club history to score or assist in each of the first four matches of a Premier League campaign.

The playmaker joins Didier Drogba (2010/11), Cesc Fàbregas (2014/15), Diego Costa (2014/15 and 2016/17), and Eden Hazard (2018/19) in accomplishing the feat.

Rogers and Palmer || Imago
Rogers and Palmer || Imago

Rogers justifying transfer fee 

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The early-season output continues Rogers' journey towards justifying the record-breaking financial investment Chelsea made to secure his services during the summer transfer window.

The club sanctioned a British record £117 million fee to acquire Rogers from Aston Villa in July 2026.

Rogers has responded by delivering three goals and four assists across all competitions during the opening weeks of the 2026/27 campaign.

His latest contribution secured a point during a fixture which saw João Pedro score a 66th-minute equaliser to cancel out a first-half brace from Hull City winger Mohamed Belloumi.

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