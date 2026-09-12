'We cannot afford to go home' – Falconets Coach Aduku targets big win over New Caledonia at U-20 Women's World Cup

Falconets coach says Nigeria must beat New Caledonia convincingly to keep their FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup hopes alive.

Nigeria's Falconets head coach Moses Aduku has declared his team fully prepared for Sunday's must-win clash against New Caledonia, insisting his players understand the importance of scoring goals to keep their 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup campaign alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decisive Group F encounter will be played at the Stadion Miejski ŁKS Łódź, where Nigeria must produce a convincing victory to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

With the Falconets currently sitting on one point after a goalless draw with China, Aduku knows anything less than an emphatic win could bring Nigeria's World Cup journey to an early end.

FULL TIME 📍



🇨🇳 CHINA 0–0 NIGERIA 🇳🇬



Not a perfect result, but the Falconets remain in contention. 🦅💚



Nigeria can still finish second in Group F or advance to the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.



🇳🇬 NEXT: Nigeria vs New Caledonia

📅 Sunday, 13… pic.twitter.com/lYwOFRFrqD — The Super Falcons Show (@Superfalconshow) September 10, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigeria's qualification hopes remain delicately balanced heading into the final round of group matches after losing to Spain in their first game.

The Falconets need victory over tournament debutants New Caledonia while also improving their goal difference, regardless of the outcome between Spain and China.

Spain currently lead Group F, while New Caledonia have endured a difficult introduction to the competition.

The Oceania representatives opened their campaign with a 5-0 defeat to China before suffering an 11-0 loss to Spain, leaving them bottom of the group without a point and with a -16 goal difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite those results, Aduku has warned his players against complacency.

"We will not underrate them" - Aduku

Speaking to thenff.com, the Falconets coach stressed that New Caledonia's previous defeats would not change Nigeria's approach.

"The results in their last two matches notwithstanding, we will not underrate our opponents," Aduku said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The coach revealed that the mood within Nigeria's camp remains positive ahead of the crucial fixture.

He added, "I am happy because the girls are in good spirits and ready to go, and there are no injuries in our camp as I speak."

More than simply winning, the Falconets know they need to score heavily if they are to maximise their chances of progressing. Aduku admitted his players fully understand what is at stake.

He continued, "We all know the implications of not scoring goals on Sunday, so we will go in there and focus on scoring goals to stand a chance of reaching the next round."

Advertisement

Advertisement