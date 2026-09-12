'My motivation' - Granit Xhaka reveals why he rejected Chelsea move

Xhaka has explained why he rejected Chelsea's summer transfer interest from Xabi Alonso.

Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka has revealed he rejected a summer move to Chelsea under Xabi Alonso because he believes the Black Cats' project is unfinished and wants to continue competing in Europe with the club.

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The Switzerland international was linked with a summer move to Stamford Bridge after Alonso reportedly identified him as a player who could bring leadership and experience to Chelsea's midfield.

Having previously enjoyed tremendous success under Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, where the pair won the Bundesliga title together, a reunion appeared a realistic possibility.

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However, Xhaka ultimately chose to remain at Sunderland, a decision he says was driven by his commitment to the club's long-term ambitions.

Xhaka remains committed to Sunderland

Speaking on The Sports Agents podcast, the former Arsenal captain revealed that his conversations with Sunderland's ownership convinced him to continue with the club's project.

"I want to enjoy European football with this football club," Xhaka said.

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The midfielder explained that he made his intentions clear from the moment discussions took place with Sunderland's hierarchy.

He added, "When I spoke with the owner of Sunderland, I told him from the beginning, I don't have the feeling that this project is done yet."

According to Xhaka, that belief remains the biggest motivation behind his decision to stay.

He continued, "This is my motivation, that is why they put me here, and that's why I'm still here to get to the next step."

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Despite rejecting Chelsea's approach, Xhaka admitted he was honoured that Alonso wanted to work with him again.

The pair built a successful partnership at Bayer Leverkusen, where Alonso's tactical system helped Xhaka rediscover some of the best football of his career.