Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Mourinho surpasses Alonso and Arbeloa combined as Mbappe solifies Ballon d'Or claim

Real Madrid secured an emphatic victory against Rayo Vallecano to keep pressure on Barcelona.

Real Madrid put four past Rayo Vallecano to secure a 4-1 victory and restate their claim as major title contenders after an unfortunate defeat to Real Betis last weekend.

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Los Blancos score three of their four in the first-half, a feat they have already achieved twice this campaign, underscoring the intensity with which Jose Mourinho's side start matches.

A sharp contrast to the previous campaign, during which they were only as rampant in the opening 45 minutes in two of 38 games.

Kylian Mbappe, who has spent the past week convincing Ballon d'Or voters he is most deserving of the prize, took his campaigning to the pitch, scoring a brace, with an assist to boot.

Key Match Details

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The hosts wasted no time establishing their dominance, racing into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 35 minutes. The onslaught began in the 14th minute when Kylian Mbappé confidently dispatched a penalty following a VAR review.

Before the visitors could regroup, Real Madrid doubled their advantage just three minutes later through Álvaro Carreras, who slotted home to cap off a swift attacking move.

Jude Bellingham then got in on the action in the 35th minute, finding the back of the net to effectively end the game as a contest before the break.

Rayo Vallecano emerged with renewed fight in the second half and quickly found a lifeline. In the 51st minute, Sergio Camello breached the Madrid defence to pull a goal back for the visitors.

Despite the setback, Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced several crucial saves to deny Rayo any further hope of a comeback.

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After a flurry of second-half substitutions from Mourinho, including the introductions of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Arda Güler, Real Madrid comfortably managed the remainder of the game.