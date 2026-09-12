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'I want boring wins' - Alonso reveals new plans after Hull City draw

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 21:00 - 12 September 2026
Alonso says Chelsea need more control and fewer defensive mistakes after a 2-2 draw with Hull City extended their clean-sheet drought.
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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has admitted he would happily trade entertaining football for "boring" victories as the Blues continue to struggle defensively following their 2-2 Premier League draw against Hull City at Stamford Bridge.

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Chelsea have emerged as one of the league's most exciting attacking teams under Alonso, scoring 10 goals in their opening four matches.

However, their inability to keep opponents out has become an increasingly worrying trend.

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The draw with Hull extended the club's Premier League clean-sheet drought to 20 consecutive matches, Chelsea's longest run without shutting out an opponent in the English top flight since 1965.

Alonso calls for more control

Speaking after the match, Alonso acknowledged that Chelsea's attacking quality has been encouraging, but insisted his team must learn how to manage games more effectively.

"I hope one day you appreciate a boring game and we win," Alonso told reporters.

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The Chelsea boss believes recurring defensive mistakes continue to undermine his side's strong attacking performances.

He added, "It repeats some patterns we are making. It will take time to fix the moments. We still need to be competing and not to give away easy chances for them to come back."

The Spaniard believes Chelsea failed to maintain their concentration after taking control, allowing the visitors back into the game.

He continued, "For the first goal, we can do much better. That momentum we had changed after the goal, the mood, the score of the game."

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While acknowledging that the coaching staff are working to correct the problem, he admitted the issue is already affecting performances.

"We are talking and addressing it, but it's having an impact on performances."

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