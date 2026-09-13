‘I think it's harsh’ - Man United legend defends Awoniyi after receiving a red card

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has weighed in on the controversial red card shown to Coventry City's Taiwo Awoniyi.

Frank Lampard’s men continued their poor start to the season, which has seen them rooted in the relegation zone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team suffered their fourth Premier League defeat of the season, following a heavy 5-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

The game saw Nigerian international Awoniyi sent off just after halftime for an aerial challenge where his elbow made contact with the face of Brighton's Maxim de Cuyper.

Roy Keane defends Awoniyi

Advertisement

Advertisement

During his analysis on Sky Sports, Keane described the dismissal as severe but also suggested that Awoniyi's actions put him in a vulnerable position.

Man United legend Roy Keane || Credit: Imago

"I think the red card is a tough one," Keane commented. "Awoniyi has raised his elbow as he's waiting for the Brighton player coming in, but was it a real swing? I don't know."

"I think it's harsh, but you have to ask Awoniyi: 'Did you give the referee an opportunity to send you off today?' The answer is yes."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Referee Tony Harrington issued a straight red card, a decision that was upheld by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) after a review.

Reduced to ten men, the Sky Blues struggled to contain Brighton, who capitalised on their numerical advantage to secure a dominant victory at the CBS Arena.

Awoniyi sent off || Imago