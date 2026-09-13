Worry for Eric Chelle as Super Eagles midfield linchpin suffers injury ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has a lot to worry about after an injury to a key midfielder

Eric Chelle has been handed a potential injury headache ahead of Nigeria’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka was forced off during a heavy Premier League defeat.

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Onyeka left the pitch in the 73rd minute as Coventry City were thrashed 5-0 at home by Brighton, with the extent of his injury yet to be confirmed.

Onyeka injury leaves Chelle sweating

It was a miserable afternoon for Coventry, but the result could prove even more costly for Nigeria if Onyeka’s injury keeps him out of the upcoming international window.

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The midfielder was replaced by Ghanaian youngster Caleb Yirenkyi after being unable to continue, although there was no immediate update on the nature or severity of the problem following the final whistle.

That leaves Chelle facing an anxious wait, particularly given Onyeka’s importance to the Super Eagles midfield.

The Nigeria head coach will have little time to find alternatives if the 27-year-old is ruled out, with the national team preparing for two important AFCON qualifiers alongside a friendly against Russia.

Onyeka has established himself as one of Nigeria’s trusted midfield options thanks to his energy, defensive work and ability to provide balance in the middle of the pitch.

Super Eagles face crucial September fixtures

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Nigeria’s upcoming schedule gives Chelle another reason to hope Onyeka’s injury is minor.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Madagascar on September 26 before taking on Guinea Bissau three days later on September 29. They will then face Russia in a friendly on October 6.

With the AFCON qualifiers carrying competitive significance, losing a key midfielder at this stage would be an unwelcome setback for Chelle.

The coach will now be hoping for positive news from Coventry regarding Onyeka’s condition. Until the midfielder undergoes further assessment, however, Nigeria must prepare for the possibility that one of their midfield linchpins could be unavailable when the Super Eagles resume international duty.