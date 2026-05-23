Advertisement

Atalanta eye Super Eagles defender

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:19 - 23 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Serie A side Atalanta are reportedly preparing a move for Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi.
Advertisement

Atalanta have reportedly registered interest in signing 28-year-old Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi as the club seeks to solve their depth issues at left back ahead of the summer transfer window. 

Advertisement

Why Atalanta want Sanusi 

According to Footy Africa, the Bergamo-based side are actively exploring a deal for the Porto defender, looking to secure a long-term solution for the left wing-back position. 

The void in that role has reportedly been a lingering issue for the Italian club ever since the departure of Matteo Ruggeri to Atlético Madrid in 2025. 

Advertisement

Valuing the Nigerian international's experience and physical engine, Atalanta's sporting hierarchy views Sanusi as an ideal profile to improve their squad. 

Zaidu Sanusi. (Photo Credit: Imago)

While his current market value sits at an estimated €3 million, Porto are reportedly willing to sanction his departure if a bid in the region of €7 million is submitted.  

Sanusi's resurgence 

The interest from Italy arrives on the heels of an incredible, resurgent campaign from Sanusi, who recently helped propel Porto to the 2025/26 Primeira Liga title after fiercely reclaiming his place in the squad following injury problems. 

Advertisement

Since completing his transfer to the Portuguese giants from Santa Clara in 2020, the Nigerian defender has enjoyed a well-decorated, trophy-laden legacy at the Estádio do Dragão. 

His extensive list of achievements features two Primeira Liga titles, two Taça de Portugal, the 2022/23 Taça da Liga, and two Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira triumphs.

Despite being tied down to a long-term contract that expires in 2027, both the player and the club are reportedly open to a  parting ways this summer.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Boniface reveals what he did at Leverkusen
Football
24.05.2026
Victor Boniface reveals what he did at Leverkusen after the death of his mother
Hamilton pins hopes on bad weather for Canadian GP boost as Ferrari seek to challenge Mercedes
Other Sports
24.05.2026
Hamilton pins hopes on bad weather for Canadian GP boost as Ferrari seek to challenge Mercedes
Guardiola tells Man City crucial mistake to avoid when replacing him
Football
24.05.2026
Guardiola tells Man City crucial mistake to avoid when replacing him
I am ready to face Mourinho — Barcelona's Hansi Flick declares
Football
24.05.2026
I am ready to face Mourinho — Barcelona's Hansi Flick declares
'It was a crazy season' - Iheanacho celebrates Scottish Cup success with Celtic
Football
24.05.2026
'It was a crazy season' - Iheanacho celebrates Scottish Cup success with Celtic
Iran moves 2026 World Cup camp from USA to Mexico over Visa, security fears
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.05.2026
Iran moves 2026 World Cup camp from USA to Mexico over Visa, security fears