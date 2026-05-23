Atalanta eye Super Eagles defender

Serie A side Atalanta are reportedly preparing a move for Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi.

Atalanta have reportedly registered interest in signing 28-year-old Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi as the club seeks to solve their depth issues at left back ahead of the summer transfer window.

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Why Atalanta want Sanusi

According to Footy Africa, the Bergamo-based side are actively exploring a deal for the Porto defender, looking to secure a long-term solution for the left wing-back position.

The void in that role has reportedly been a lingering issue for the Italian club ever since the departure of Matteo Ruggeri to Atlético Madrid in 2025.

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Valuing the Nigerian international's experience and physical engine, Atalanta's sporting hierarchy views Sanusi as an ideal profile to improve their squad.

Zaidu Sanusi. (Photo Credit: Imago)

While his current market value sits at an estimated €3 million, Porto are reportedly willing to sanction his departure if a bid in the region of €7 million is submitted.

Sanusi's resurgence

The interest from Italy arrives on the heels of an incredible, resurgent campaign from Sanusi, who recently helped propel Porto to the 2025/26 Primeira Liga title after fiercely reclaiming his place in the squad following injury problems.

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Since completing his transfer to the Portuguese giants from Santa Clara in 2020, the Nigerian defender has enjoyed a well-decorated, trophy-laden legacy at the Estádio do Dragão.

His extensive list of achievements features two Primeira Liga titles, two Taça de Portugal, the 2022/23 Taça da Liga, and two Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira triumphs.