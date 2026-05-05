Rashford comment after Man United qualify for UCL triggers speculation
Following Manchester United's thrilling 3-2 victory over Liverpool over the weekend, on-loan winger Marcus Rashford took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate his parent club for officially securing qualification for next season’s Champions League.
What Rashford said
Michael Carrick’s success finally ended the Red Devils' financially detrimental two-year absence from Europe's premier competition.
Manchester United fans have been in celebratory mood since achieving victory over their sworn rivals. Rashford, a Carrington graduate, joined in, saying, "Congratulations" to his boyhood club.
Despite the nature of his summer exit, many Manchester United supporters flooded the replies, interpreting the post as a deliberate olive branch and a clear indication that the academy graduate is open to a return to Old Trafford next season.
A way back for Rashford
Rashford originally agreed to his loan move to Catalonia after an irreparable falling-out with Portuguese tactician Ruben Amorim. However, with the former Sporting CP coach now gone from the dugout, the INEOS-led sporting hierarchy has demonstrated a clear willingness to reintegrate players previously alienated by his regime, as seen in the lucrative new contract recently awarded to midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.
Furthermore, while Rashford has enjoyed a spectacular individual campaign in Spain, amassing 13 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, Barcelona's severe financial limitations have made Joan Laporta's board incredibly wary of triggering the pre-agreed €30 million purchase option.
With the Catalan club hesitating on the fee, the long-term future of the England international remains completely uncertain, paving the way for a potential homecoming.