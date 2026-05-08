Leaked 'secret' messages EXPOSE Real Madrid’s vicious dressing room WAR as club crumbles before El Clásico

Leaked chats, public accusations, physical incidents, and a mutinous fanbase have turned the club’s famed unity into a tabloid soap opera.

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The same influencer who first revealed Kylian Mbappé’s budding romance with Ester Expósito has dropped what appear to be direct screenshots and voice notes from a Real Madrid star.

What's the gossip?

Aurelien Tchouameni | IMAGO

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The French gossip blogger detonated fresh drama on X on Thursday, May 7, by posting what appear to be direct screenshots and voice notes from Tchouaméni himself.

In the explosive exchanges, the French midfielder tries to control the narrative.

Je depose ça là j’suis pas un menteur moi.

Maintenant si Aurelien m’a menti c’est pas ma faute sorry les footeux. https://t.co/JrfLB8sxn1 pic.twitter.com/PyDXpK4ZhW — AQABABE (@AQABABE_) May 7, 2026

Some messages from the damning leaked quotes include: “Il s’est passé quelque chose mais je peux rien dire” (“Something happened but I can’t say anything”). “Je lui ai pas mis de coup de poing c’est pas vrai c’est tout ce que je peux te dire” (“I didn’t punch him, that’s not true, that’s all I can tell you”). “Sa tête a tapé le sol” (“His head hit the floor”).

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni | IMAGO

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In the texts, Tchouaméni explicitly urged AQABABE_ not to make anything public. But after being accused of inventing the story, the blogger released the chats anyway to prove he had first-hand information from the player himself. The move has only poured gasoline on the fire inside Valdebebas.

The posts have sent shockwaves through the Madridista world, fuelling accusations of dressing-room leaks and betrayal.

Valverde’s explosive accusation

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverede is set to miss El Clasico this weekend | IMAGO

Valverde, who needed hospital treatment for a head injury (stitches and a diagnosed cranioencephalic trauma, sidelining him for 10-14 days), hit back with a pointed public statement that has fans pointing fingers at Tchouaméni as the alleged leaker:

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“Yesterday I had an incident with a teammate during a training session. The fatigue from competition and the frustration made everything seem blown out of proportion," the Uruguay international said in a statement shared on social media.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Fede Valverde statement.



“Yesterday I had an incident with a teammate during a training session. The fatigue from competition and the frustration made everything seem blown out of proportion”.



“In a normal locker room, these things can happen and are usually… pic.twitter.com/LGJxmsMhAx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 7, 2026

"In a normal locker room, these things can happen and are usually resolved internally without it becoming public knowledge.

"Clearly, someone here is spreading rumours, and with a season without titles, where Real Madrid is always under scrutiny, everything gets blown out of proportion.”

The 27-year-old Los Blancos skipper added details of a second dressing-room disagreement where he accidentally hit a table, causing the cut, and stressed that no punches were thrown by either player.

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Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde | IMAGO

Many supporters now interpret Valverde’s words as a direct shot at Tchouaméni, especially after reports that Valverde repeatedly accused his teammate of leaking the initial incident throughout the day.

Tchouaméni has since restricted comments on his Instagram, a move seen by many as damage control amid the escalating scandal.

Real Madrid in crisis mode ahead of El Clasico

Kylian Mbappe || Imago

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Real Madrid revealed in an official statement shared on Thursday it has launched disciplinary proceedings against both Tchouameni and Valverde, stating it will announce outcomes once internal investigations are complete. Insiders report a frantic search for “traitors” in the dressing room feeding information to outsiders.

This latest meltdown is just one symptom of a toxic atmosphere. Earlier reports claimed Antonio Rüdiger slapped young defender Álvaro Carreras in a separate clash, though Carreras played it down as resolved.

Multiple shouting incidents, players reportedly freezing out manager Álvaro Arbeloa, and emergency crisis meetings paint a picture of a squad on the brink.

This weekend's El Clásico is a La Liga title-deciding showdown with maximum stakes, where a win or draw for Barcelona at home would secure them the 2026 La Liga title.

With 3 games left, Barcelona holds a commanding lead, aiming to seal the championship against a Real Madrid side battling for pride and a tiny chance to force a miracle comeback.

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Mbappé petition hits nuclear levels

Kylian Mbappe || Imago

Meanwhile, adding to the fan fury is a “Mbappé Out” petition that has exploded from a 200,000-signature target to a staggering 40 million signatures (with inevitable questions over duplicates and verification).

Amid the Merengues' frustration, Mbappé further triggered fans after he was spotted driving out of the training facility visibly laughing.

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The campaign reflects deep anger over performances, adaptation struggles, and off-field distractions.