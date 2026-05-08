I want to be succesful there — Ansu Fati opens up on his future amid Monaco push

Former Barcelona #10 discussed his future amid a successful loan at Monaco.

Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati opened up about his rediscovered form at Monaco, just as the Ligue 1 club prepares to permanently secure his services.

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Following a successful loan spell campaign in the principality, where he has registered an impressive 11 goals across all competitions, reports indicate Monaco are set to trigger the €11 million buy option embedded in his temporary loan agreement.

What Fati said

Addressing his resurgent season, the 23-year-old forward expressed immense relief, stating that the consistent playing time has finally allowed him to feel "like himself" again on the pitch.

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This successful stint stands in stark contrast to his previous, highly disappointing 2023/24 loan spell at Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, marking a turning point in his young career.

"I feel comfortable playing and I'm enjoying it. It's been years since I've been able to play consistently or feel so free on the pitch," Ansu said, per SER Catalunya

Ansu Fati in action for Brighton || Credit: Imago

"Now I'm enjoying myself and feeling good, which is what I was looking for after a long time. It had been years since I felt so free."

His father, Bori Fati, has also shared the family's intentions, explicitly stating their desire for the Spanish winger to continue his development and remain at Stade Louis II on a permanent basis.

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Injury struggles

Fati’s career trajectory had previously taken a severe downward turn due to a devastating sequence of knee and hamstring injuries that ultimately forced his exit from Catalonia.

Ansu Fati in action for Monaco - Credit: X

Discussing his profound connection to his parent club, Fati admitted that his ultimate dream has always been to succeed at Camp Nou, but he acknowledged the unforgiving realities of the sport.

"My dream has always been to succeed at Barça and to be able to play, but many things have happened that people don't see, that they don't know about or what I've been through.

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"I've had many injuries and I haven't had the consistency or the opportunity. Football moves very fast and there's no patience."